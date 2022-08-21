NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition: Everything we know about related gamemodes

NBA 2K23 will be officially released on September 9th. Plenty of new features, game modes and other details have excited gamers around the world.

Like the previous editions of NBA 2K, 2K23 also has a "Legend Edition." This year, NBA 2K has decided to release a "Michael Jordan Edition" of the game. This edition celebrates his #23 jersey during the '23 season.

NBA 2K23 will also have a Jordan Challenge mode that will have its own set of rewards. The game mode allows fans to recreate some of Michael Jordan’s most famous moments. A total of 15 playable moments will be a part of the particular challenge.

The following article examines everything we know about the Michael Jordan edition of NBA 2K23 and the related game mode.

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan edition: What do we know about the Jordan Challenge?

Like the previously-released Legend edition of NBA 2K22, NBA 2K23’s Michael Jordan Edition will be available for $99.99 and is currently available for pre-order. Gamers can acquire a range of extra perks in addition to the perks that come with the Standard Edition of the game. This includes the following:

100K VC + 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs

10K MyTEAM Points + 10 MyTEAM Tokens

MyCAREER Skill Boosts + Apparel

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Ruby Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

Cover Star MyTEAM Card.

Each presentation package aims to emulate the broadcasts from the 80s and 90s. The game will have increased focus on post and mid-range game, tighter body checks and more regular body-ups and hand-checks. These elements help mimic how basketball was played during Michael Jordan’s era.

Erik Boenisch is the VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. He said the challenges create a highly-immersive experience and allow gamers to recreate famous moments from Michael Jordan’s career.

"The Jordan Challenge is an immersive experience unlike anything NBA 2K fans have seen, completely rebuilding the challenges from 2K11 and adding five new moments.

"Our team took everything into consideration when constructing this game mode; the arenas, the players, the uniforms, the broadcast, and the play style of the era have been accounted for in an effort to give fans a truly authentic and unique playable Jordan experience.”

