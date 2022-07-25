"Ahhh sh*t, we sellin' his a** immediately" - Scottie Barnes gives a hilarious reaction after packing Joel Embiid in NBA 2K22

Scottie Barnes is one of the best young players in the NBA, but he is still taking time to play NBA 2K22. During a recent pack opening, he gave a hilarious reaction to packing fellow NBA star Joel Embiid.

With many young athletes growing up playing video games, there are prominent gamers across all sports. As streaming continues to grow, more athletes are also streaming video games.

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is a prominent streamer and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. As an NBA player and basketball fan, it makes sense for Barnes to stream NBA 2K.

NBA 2K22 is one of Barnes' most streamed games, but his recent reaction produced one of his funniest clips while playing the game.

While playing the MyTeam game mode, Barnes received a version of his playoff opponent Joel Embiid. Receiving the Embiid card did not sit well with Barnes, leading to a hilarious reaction. Barnes said:

"Ahhh sh*t, we sellin' his a** immediately."

Scottie Barnes does not desire to use Embiid on his team in the game. Still, Barnes realized how the comment could be perceived as soon as he said it. He even produced a sly smile to end the clip.

Only Barnes knows if his response was more about NBA 2K22 Embiid, real-life Embiid, or a combination of the two. Regardless, his reaction to packing the reigning scoring champion was hilarious to many.

Despite playing only one season in the NBA, the history between Barnes and Joel Embiid is already becoming intriguing.

Scottie Barnes and Joel Embiid have an exciting history after one year against each other

Barnes and Embiid continue to have unique moments with one another.

Scottie Barnes won Rookie of the Year after an impressive first season in the NBA. His interactions with Embiid over the previous year have been noteworthy.

During the NBA playoffs, an interaction between Barnes and Embiid almost ended in disaster for the rookie.

ESPN @espn Scottie Barnes was helped off the court to the locker room after Joel Embiid stepped on his foot in the 4th quarter. Scottie Barnes was helped off the court to the locker room after Joel Embiid stepped on his foot in the 4th quarter. https://t.co/HzlZj3vh9I

Almost causing a severe injury is something that can cause a rift between any players. Injuries are a serious concern for all players, as Joel Embiid himself understands.

Barnes' smile at the end of his streaming clip suggests his comment was meant to be funny. Still, the injury scare could have been the beginning of the rivalry between Joel Embiid and Scottie Barnes.

With Embiid's reputation for trolling people, he's likely to respond to Barnes. If both young stars troll one another going forward, it could make for a fun rivalry.

Since Barnes' Raptors and Embiid's 76ers are likely to be competitive for years, they may have a meaningful matchup again soon.

