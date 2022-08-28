Fans unhappy with NBA 2K23 MyTeam trailer: Here is why

There are days left before the much-anticipated release of NBA 2K23 on September 9th. NBA 2K23 will have multiple tributes to Michael Jordan and his #23 jersey in the form of game challenges, game modes and even a specific edition of the game.

The latest installment of NBA 2K is available for pre-orders and a plethora of information about the game itself has been released. These announcements include information about gameplay enhancements, new features and other new challenges and game modes.

In particular, the MyTeam mode has undergone several changes, with contracts being removed and the return of the $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited tournament. The recent MyTeam trailer received a host of angry responses from fans. In this article, we look at the reasons.

KayJay! @FactsRealTalk @NBA2K y’all not showing the trailer that everyone is waiting for @NBA2K _MyTEAM This game comes out 2 weeks from todayy’all not showing the trailer that everyone is waiting for @NBA2K @NBA2K_MyTEAM This game comes out 2 weeks from today 😂😂 y’all not showing the trailer that everyone is waiting for

Why are fans unhappy with NBA 2K23 MyTeam trailer?

One of the primary reasons the MyTeam trailer has been criticized is its lack of actual gameplay. The trailer has been released to share information about the changes in NBA 2K23’s MyTeam mode. However, as there were not many snippets of actual gameplay, fans have been left frustrated.

Lakers stalled trades w/ 29,683 others @CurrentLoud @NBA2K @NBA2K _MyTEAM I'm still lost on how my team works with ratings and all that. I quit a long time ago when a dude had Shaq and Giannis shooting 3s. I was done @NBA2K @NBA2K_MyTEAM I'm still lost on how my team works with ratings and all that. I quit a long time ago when a dude had Shaq and Giannis shooting 3s. I was done

Furthermore, gamers have also asked for multiple new features. The game has announced several changes that increase realism and gameplay enhancements. However, some of the changes that gamers want have not been added. The missing changes include the cross-play feature and a lack of realism with respect to player skills.

Kyle Valentine @valentinek99 @NBA2K @NBA2K _MyTEAM By now its obvious you scammers don’t care about making a game with all around good gameplay…so how about you do something and give @StephenCurry30 and @KlayThompson better jumpshots…they’ve been the same for 7 years and still don’t even look like their shots @NBA2K @NBA2K_MyTEAM By now its obvious you scammers don’t care about making a game with all around good gameplay…so how about you do something and give @StephenCurry30 and @KlayThompson better jumpshots…they’ve been the same for 7 years and still don’t even look like their shots

Graham Higgins @SteelerGraham @NBA2K @NBA2K _MyTEAM It's weird but I don't see anything about a reduction in cost of packs. Why, are you still ripping people off? @NBA2K @NBA2K_MyTEAM It's weird but I don't see anything about a reduction in cost of packs. Why, are you still ripping people off?

Tat Tales @TalesTat @NBA2K @NBA2K _MyTEAM Show the actual gameplay, this is not what we'll see when we play the game. @NBA2K @NBA2K_MyTEAM Show the actual gameplay, this is not what we'll see when we play the game.

Tishon🤓📱🎮🤷🏾‍♂️ @UGOD_GOHAN @NBA2K @NBA2K _MyTEAM Mid and weird overall. They tried new things in 22 people didn’t like it so they went back to 21 style. And tried to add a mode that doesn’t work on all systems smh. @NBA2K @NBA2K_MyTEAM Mid and weird overall. They tried new things in 22 people didn’t like it so they went back to 21 style. And tried to add a mode that doesn’t work on all systems smh.

One fan complained that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shaquille O’Neal could consistently make 3-pointers in the game. Of course, these players are poor 3-point shooters.

Others claimed that exceptional shooters such as Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry need upgrades to their jump shots. While these complaints are serious, the trailer's lack of gameplay is the primary concern for 2K23 fans.

