NBA 2K23 major gameplay changes: Everything we currently know

The NBA 2K’s latest installment, NBA 2K23, will be officially released on September 9th.

A host of gameplay changes and new features have already been announced. Gamers have also seen the gameplay via the first look trailer released on July 29th. NBA 2K has been proactive in interacting with fans and recently held a Q&A session, unlike in previous years.

The session was headed by gameplay director Mike Wang, who answered questions regarding the changes coming with the upcoming title. The most important takeaway from the session was that ball handling will play an essential role in the new game. The 2K team also revealed several other details.

The following article looks at all the gameplay changes announced about NBA 2K23.

Everything we know about the gameplay changes in NBA 2K23

First and foremost, 2K has announced many changes with player badges. Apart from a range of new badges and removals, a tiered system will be introduced in NBA 2K23. Player Badges will be divided into three tiers. Gamers will have to make some hard choices to come up with the perfect combinations for their chosen characters.

Another major change that fans can enjoy is the in-game ball handling. NBA 2K23 will have a more sensitive analog feature, allowing players to make split-second decisions and change them at a faster rate than before. This change will allow for more intricately complicated gameplay. It will depend upon timing and be more responsive to player functions.

According to Mike Wang, NBA 2K23 has been designed to improve player functionality and make the game more realistic. For example, to prevent solo dribbling, which has become a big part of the online modes, the game will have adrenaline boosts.

These boosts will be three meters representing the player's energy levels. Specific functions, such as a shot or a rebound, will lead to one of the meters depleting. Once all three are depleted, the player will be noticeably slower and easier to attack and defend.

The increased importance of the analog function or the Pro-Stick will improve functionality across game functions and modes. The game will feature never-seen-before responsiveness to gamer functions. The 2K developers expect this change to improve the handling and realism of individual player movements and functions. Hence, Stephen Curry and LeBron James are sure to play more and more like their real-life versions.

These functionalities should make the game more challenging to play. Several increased parameters will determine the success rate of passes, shots and defensive actions.

Finally, Mike Wang also revealed that similar changes are coming to defense. Increased functionalities, more parameters to be perfect and more realism with respect to defensive stoppages have also been promised.

Overall, NBA 2K23 already promises to be the series's most realistic and complicated game.

