NBA 2K23’s brand new franchise mode: What do we know about MyNBA Eras so far?

NBA 2K23, set to be released on September 9th, has announced many gameplay enhancements and new features.

NBA 2K23 will include a Michael Jordan-themed challenge allowing gamers to relive 15 memorable moments from the Chicago Bulls legend’s career. The Michael Jordan challenge was previously featured on NBA 2K11. However, it is not the only game feature from the past that is being rehashed in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K12’s “NBA’s Greatest” game mode allowed fans to play in different eras from the league’s history. The 2K team has announced that the franchise mode for NBA 2K23 will be called “MyNBA Eras." The game mode will allow gamers to journey back to three specific periods in NBA history. The following article looks at everything currently known about the new 2K23 franchise mode.

NBA 2K @NBA2K



Navigate and re-write NBA history with all-new MyNBA Eras as you explore endless ‘what if?’ possibilities in



Watch the full breakdown from youtu.be/F3EFsb5FkRM



Check out the latest Courtside Report: MyNBA news is hereNavigate and re-write NBA history with all-new MyNBA Eras as you explore endless ‘what if?’ possibilities in #NBA2K23 Watch the full breakdown from @yoStax Check out the latest Courtside Report: 2kgam.es/3A1xoNP MyNBA news is here 🔥Navigate and re-write NBA history with all-new MyNBA Eras as you explore endless ‘what if?’ possibilities in #NBA2K23Watch the full breakdown from @yoStax: youtu.be/F3EFsb5FkRMCheck out the latest Courtside Report: 2kgam.es/3A1xoNP https://t.co/JT0BS8cbaE

NBA 2K23 MyNBA Eras: Everything that we currently know

Initially for only PS5 and Xbox One, MyNBA Eras will allow gamers to change the course of NBA history by reliving three distinct time periods. The three historical starting points have been announced to be 1983, 1991, and 2002. Armed with knowledge about how the league played out, gamers can go back in time and make decisions that will impact the entire course of the game.

For example, taking control of a franchise in 1983 will allow gamers to draft Michael Jordan to the Portland Trail Blazers using the no.2 pick used for Sam Bowie. NBA 2K has also promised total control over the franchise’s actions.

2K @2K



🤔 What if Kobe & Shaq stayed together in LA?



Hop in a time machine & re-write NBA history with all-new MyNBA Eras as you explore endless ‘what if?’ scenarios in



2kgam.es/3A1xoNP 🤔 What if MJ didn't retire in 1993?🤔 What if Kobe & Shaq stayed together in LA?Hop in a time machine & re-write NBA history with all-new MyNBA Eras as you explore endless ‘what if?’ scenarios in #NBA2K23 🤔 What if MJ didn't retire in 1993?🤔 What if Kobe & Shaq stayed together in LA?Hop in a time machine & re-write NBA history with all-new MyNBA Eras as you explore endless ‘what if?’ scenarios in #NBA2K23➡️ 2kgam.es/3A1xoNP https://t.co/jPXbRzCmlE

For example, MyNBA Eras will include a schedule and prospective rule changes sent to gamers at the start of each new season. Gamers will be able to contend with schedule and rule changes. They will also have increased control over the PR departments, money-making aspects and all on-court decisions regarding players and coaches.

NBA 2K executive producer Erick Boenisch said the following about NBA 2K23 recently:

“Total control unlike everything we’ve ever done in this mode. You can say, ‘No, no, no, I don’t want the Hornets to move between their eight cities they played in for, like, five years. You can deny the [Seattle] SuperSonics’ relocating” to Oklahoma City in 2008. Everything is available for people to build your own universe.”

Apart from the new features and increased control, the MyNBA Eras mode will also do justice to the time period in question. For example, the crowds, arena sponsors and the crowd itself will also be time-appropriate. These features will bring a new sense of realism and comprehensiveness that has never been seen before in the NBA 2K series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott