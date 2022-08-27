NBA 2K23’s brand new franchise mode: What do we know about MyNBA Eras so far?

NBA 2K23, set to be released on September 9th, has announced many gameplay enhancements and new features.
NBA 2K23 will include a Michael Jordan-themed challenge allowing gamers to relive 15 memorable moments from the Chicago Bulls legend’s career. The Michael Jordan challenge was previously featured on NBA 2K11. However, it is not the only game feature from the past that is being rehashed in NBA 2K23.
NBA 2K12’s “NBA’s Greatest” game mode allowed fans to play in different eras from the league’s history. The 2K team has announced that the franchise mode for NBA 2K23 will be called “MyNBA Eras." The game mode will allow gamers to journey back to three specific periods in NBA history. The following article looks at everything currently known about the new 2K23 franchise mode.
NBA 2K23 MyNBA Eras: Everything that we currently know
Initially for only PS5 and Xbox One, MyNBA Eras will allow gamers to change the course of NBA history by reliving three distinct time periods. The three historical starting points have been announced to be 1983, 1991, and 2002. Armed with knowledge about how the league played out, gamers can go back in time and make decisions that will impact the entire course of the game.
For example, taking control of a franchise in 1983 will allow gamers to draft Michael Jordan to the Portland Trail Blazers using the no.2 pick used for Sam Bowie. NBA 2K has also promised total control over the franchise’s actions.
For example, MyNBA Eras will include a schedule and prospective rule changes sent to gamers at the start of each new season. Gamers will be able to contend with schedule and rule changes. They will also have increased control over the PR departments, money-making aspects and all on-court decisions regarding players and coaches.
NBA 2K executive producer Erick Boenisch said the following about NBA 2K23 recently:
“Total control unlike everything we’ve ever done in this mode. You can say, ‘No, no, no, I don’t want the Hornets to move between their eight cities they played in for, like, five years. You can deny the [Seattle] SuperSonics’ relocating” to Oklahoma City in 2008. Everything is available for people to build your own universe.”
Apart from the new features and increased control, the MyNBA Eras mode will also do justice to the time period in question. For example, the crowds, arena sponsors and the crowd itself will also be time-appropriate. These features will bring a new sense of realism and comprehensiveness that has never been seen before in the NBA 2K series.