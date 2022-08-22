NBA 2K23 Badges: All released details about the player badges

NBA 2K23 is set to be officially released on September 9th with many changes and new features. Among them are the significant changes coming to the badges system of the game. The NBA 2K series has specific player badges that represent various skills and tendencies of a player.

Players can earn badges by playing across game modes and unlocking them by performing specific actions. For example, a gamer should try to score more baskets using different moves and shooting techniques to earn more shooting badges.

The same applies to other NBA 2K badges, namely the Finishing badges, Playmaking badges and Defense/Rebounding Badges.

The following article tracks all the changes to player badges on NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Player Badges: Everything there is to know

A total of 20 new Player Badges have been added as part of NBA 2K23. These additions represent a significant change. Some previous badges, such as the Limitless Range badge, are returning to the game. Moreover, a total of 12 badges have been removed from the game. The following list mentions all the new badges along with the ones removed across categories:

Shooting Badges: A total of 7 new badges have been added, including the Agent 3, Middy Magician, Amped, Comeback Kid, Hand Down Man Down, Space Creator, and Limitless Range. Furthermore, the Chef, Hot Zone Hunter, Lucky #7, Set Shooter, Sniper, and Limitless Spot-Up have all been removed from the game. Finally, the Mismatch Expert badge is now a Playmaking badge.

Finishing Badges: A total of 4 new shooting badges have been added. These include Slithery, Masher, Aerial Wizard, and the Bully badge. Furthermore, the “Hook Specialist” badge, one of the fan favorites in NBA 2K22, has been completely removed. The reason might be the ease with which players could complete hook shots once players had unlocked the badge.

Playmaking Badges: Four new Playmaking badges have been added. These include the Killer Combos, Clamp Breaker, Vice Grip and the Mismatch Expert. As many as 4 Playmaking badges have also been removed, including the Bullet Passer, Downhill, Glue Hands and Stop & Go.

Defense/Rebounding Badges: A total of 4 new Defense/Rebounding Badges have been added, including the Anchor, Boxout Beast, Work Horse, Glove and the Challenge. The Defensive Leader badge has been removed.

2K @2K



🤔 What if Kobe & Shaq stayed together in LA?



Hop in a time machine & re-write NBA history with all-new MyNBA Eras as you explore endless ‘what if?’ scenarios in



2kgam.es/3A1xoNP 🤔 What if MJ didn't retire in 1993?🤔 What if Kobe & Shaq stayed together in LA?Hop in a time machine & re-write NBA history with all-new MyNBA Eras as you explore endless ‘what if?’ scenarios in #NBA2K23 🤔 What if MJ didn't retire in 1993?🤔 What if Kobe & Shaq stayed together in LA?Hop in a time machine & re-write NBA history with all-new MyNBA Eras as you explore endless ‘what if?’ scenarios in #NBA2K23➡️ 2kgam.es/3A1xoNP https://t.co/jPXbRzCmlE

Furthermore, NBA 2K23 will also move to a tiered system for Badges. Players will be able to unlock Badges using Badge Points that they earn after performing specific moves and skills. These points can then be exchanged for Badges, with a total of 3 Tiers of badges available. Tier 1 will be the weakest, while Tier 3 Badges will be the most powerful for specific players.

