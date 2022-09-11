"This has become laughable" - Kevin Durant appears to be miffed with his NBA 2K23 rating

NBA 2K23 was released on September 9th. The game revealed the top overall ratings of the NBA stars on Twitter last Tuesday. Players have been discussing the ratings. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been particularly vocal. Durant received a rating of 96 in 2K23. Durant believes his rating is a joke, and his performance should make him a 99.

He trails Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is ranked first with a 97. Additionally, he is tied for second with Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

"99 overall players don’t get swept in the First Round. Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Whatever rating KD wants, give it to him, but rate Giannis higher." @ShannonSharpe explains why Kevin Durant isn’t a 99 overall in NBA 2K23 after KD called his rating 'laughable':"99 overall players don’t get swept in the First Round. Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Whatever rating KD wants, give it to him, but rate Giannis higher." .@ShannonSharpe explains why Kevin Durant isn’t a 99 overall in NBA 2K23 after KD called his rating 'laughable':"99 overall players don’t get swept in the First Round. Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Whatever rating KD wants, give it to him, but rate Giannis higher." https://t.co/K8tGgq0dKG

Kevin Durant expressed his displeasure on Twitter after finding out his NBA 2K23 rating

Kevin Durant has never received a rating of 99 in any 2K game. However, he is regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. His highest rating in 2K19 was 97. This is not the first time Kevin has expressed displeasure with his 2K rating; he voiced the same criticism last season when his rating was 96.

Durant tweeted directly at Ronnie2K about his rating on NBA 2K23:

"Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable."

Since the launch of NBA 2K, only LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett have received a rating of 99. Shaquille O'Neal earned a 100 overall rating in 2K2, which was released in 2001. He is the only player ever to receive that rating.

Durant has appeared on the game's cover three times, once by himself for NBA 2K15 and twice with a group. The first group appearance was for NBA 2K13 with Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin. The second group appearance was for NBA 2K22 with Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

