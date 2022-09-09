What have Lebron James’ NBA 2K ratings been over the years? 

LeBron James is not only one of the greatest of all time, but also one of the highest-rated players in NBA 2K history. Despite aging, his NBA 2K ratings haven't changed much over time.

The four-time MVP began playing in the league in 2003 and has won four championships and is an 18x All-Star. James was selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft and has appeared on the cover of NBA 2K numerous times.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Looks like LeBron James shares the top spot on NBA 2K22 ( @NBA2K ) along with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Giannis with a 96 overall rating. Anthony Davis didn't crack the Top 10. Looks like LeBron James shares the top spot on NBA 2K22 (@NBA2K) along with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Giannis with a 96 overall rating. Anthony Davis didn't crack the Top 10. https://t.co/SNuMUTNjiC

Tracking Lebron James’ NBA 2K rating evolution over the years

With NBA 2K23 releasing soon, there is a buzz amongst fans regarding the overall ratings of their favorite players, especially LeBron James.

According to the most recent ratings, LeBron is tied in second place with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, with a rating of 96. This is a phenomenal accomplishment, given that LeBron is now 37 years old. Giannis Antetokounmpo, also known as "The Greek Freak," is the highest rated player at 97.

When LeBron was first selected in the 2003 NBA Draft, his rating was 78, which is a good number for a rookie. However, after playing exceptionally well the following year, his rating increased to 88 in NBA 2K5, which was a significant increase given his young age.

Later that year, James increased his NBA 2K5 rating to a staggering 97. A couple of years later, James shared the top rating of 98 for the first time in NBA 2K7 with Kobe Bryant and Dwayne Wade.

In NBA 2K9, LeBron's overall rating was 99, tied with Chris Paul, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant. He was rated 99 in 2K14 again, which was his final season for the Miami Heat.

James had an odd season in NBA 2K16. He was the highest-rated player in the game, but his score of 94 was the lowest of his career since NBA 2K5. James improved and raised it to 96 the following year, and he received an overall rating of 97 in NBA 2K20 when he won the championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite missing the playoffs last year, LeBron averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 regular-season games. It would be unfair to expect LeBron, who turns 38 this year, to play all 82 games of the regular season. However, his performances last season suggest that even at this age, he has the potential to be the highest rated player in NBA 2K again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal