NBA 2K23 PSN login issue: Everything we know

The MyNBA2K23 mobile companion app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple Store for iOS users. The app has a feature in NBA 2K23 that enables players to connect with it. Players may use the app to redeem Locker Room codes, which are text codes entered into the game and often give you access to a free player or pack in MyTeam. Players can also use the app to scan their faces and use them as custom characters in MYPLAYER for the MYCAREER mode.

Many fans of the game have reported that they are having issues signing in to their MyNBA2K23 mobile companion app and are unable to use the heavily hyped face scan function. Regarding the NBA 2K23 companion app's "Failed to Log In" problem, 2K Games issued a formal statement on Twitter.

Fixing the “Failed to Log In” in NBA 2K23 Mobile App

The game is still quite new and as a result, there will be a few problems that will prevent the game from functioning at its best.

NBA 2K @NBA2K NBA 2K @NBA2K twitter.com/NBA2K/status/1… Remember, you need to have already logged into your console/pc account BEFORE logging into the MyNBA 2K23 app Remember, you need to have already logged into your console/pc account BEFORE logging into the MyNBA 2K23 app ✔️ twitter.com/NBA2K/status/1… We are aware of the issue with the MyNBA 2K23 companion app preventing PSN accounts from logging in. A fix is on the way. Stay tuned! twitter.com/NBA2K/status/1… We are aware of the issue with the MyNBA 2K23 companion app preventing PSN accounts from logging in. A fix is on the way. Stay tuned! twitter.com/NBA2K/status/1…

Despite glimmers of hope, there isn't any positive news for 2K23 players right away. The game is said to have a number of issues related to graphics and lags, and the problems have not yet been acknowledged. However, as far as the companion application login problem in the game is concerned, the issue has been said to be resolved. Visual Concepts and 2K acknowledged the issue and tweeted that a remedy was on the way.

The official NBA 2K account stated that 2K users must first sign in to their console account before logging into the companion app. This means that before synchronizing their account data with the app, players must be able to use the application if they have an active saved file on their console. However, the 2K team responded quickly and have also introduced a fix.

NBA 2K @NBA2K



Please make sure to download the latest version of the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. NBA 2K @NBA2K We are aware of the issue with the MyNBA 2K23 companion app preventing PSN accounts from logging in. A fix is on the way. Stay tuned! twitter.com/NBA2K/status/1… We are aware of the issue with the MyNBA 2K23 companion app preventing PSN accounts from logging in. A fix is on the way. Stay tuned! twitter.com/NBA2K/status/1… The PSN login issue with the MyNBA 2K23 companion app has been fixed 🛠️Please make sure to download the latest version of the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. twitter.com/NBA2K/status/1… The PSN login issue with the MyNBA 2K23 companion app has been fixed 🛠️Please make sure to download the latest version of the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. twitter.com/NBA2K/status/1…

Gamers will be hoping that NBA 2K23 can follow the same kind of response time when it comes to future issues and glitches as well. For assistance & additional information, visit the 2K Sports Support Forums if you're still having problems.

