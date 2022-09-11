NBA Players who are unhappy with their NBA 2K23 ratings: Featuring Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns

One of the most anticipated sports video games of the year is NBA 2K23. The game was officially released on September 9, and debates about player ratings are already raging, especially among NBA stars.

During the lead-up to its release, on Tuesday, September 6, NBA 2K tweeted the overall rankings of the best NBA players in 2K23. In addition to revealing the top-10 rated NBA players, 2K also revealed the best 3-point shooters, dunkers and players from specific nations.

Players can also contact Ronnie2K on Twitter to request their rating because it is impossible to reveal all the ratings before the release.

Numerous athletes and sports figures expressed their opinions about the new NBA2K player ratings on Twitter and Instagram immediately after the ratings were released. Some of their assessments this season were sarcastic, while others were downright depressing.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Stephen Curry - 96

Jayson Tatum - 93

Jaylen Brown - 87

Robert Williams - 85

Andrew Wiggins - 84

Draymond Green - 83

Klay Thompson - 83

Jordan Poole - 83

Marcus Smart - 82

First look at NBA 2K23 ratings from the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry - 96
Jayson Tatum - 93
Jaylen Brown - 87
Robert Williams - 85
Andrew Wiggins - 84
Draymond Green - 83
Klay Thompson - 83
Jordan Poole - 83
Marcus Smart - 82
Al Horford - 82

NBA players react to their NBA 2K23 ratings.

One of the first players to respond to his 2K overall rating was the Brooklyn Nets forward, Kevin Durant. Only Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo, who has a 97 overall, was ahead of Durant, who was rated 96. He is tied for second place in the game with Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

The Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was given a 2K23 rating of 87. However, he feels that his rating should be in the 90s. Brown expressed his displeasure with the new NBA 2K23 rating list on Twitter.

Klay Thompson, one of the biggest reasons for the Golden State Warriors' success, was given an overall 3-point shooting score of 88. Klay was dissatisfied with this score, placing 11 points behind teammate Curry:

"Put some respect on my name, you bums," Thompson tweeted.

This is only the beginning for NBA 2K23. Fans can expect further featured cards and updated ratings shortly.

