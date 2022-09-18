NBA 2K23 International Jerseys: Everything we know so far 

The recently launched NBA 2K23 offers some exciting news for fans worldwide. NBA 2K announced on their official Twitter account that they would include a few new international jerseys on NBA 2K23. They said jerseys' inclusion is due to their rising popularity.

NBA 2K has achieved an arrangement that permits players to don international jerseys while playing The City and The G.O.A.T Boat. The City is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The G.O.A.T Boat is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch consoles and PC platforms.

List of the International jerseys in NBA 2K23

The first thing a player does in the brand-new NBA 2K23 is customize their avatar in MyCAREER. This season, some fans will have the opportunity to wear their national colors and roam around The City or G.O.A.T Boat.

For every basketball fan from Australia, the return of green and gold colors in NBA 2K23 is a dream come true. Players may purchase and don the Boomers jersey for their MyPLAYER, according to 2K23.

The Australian jerseys are now offered to 2K players for the second time. They initially featured in NBA 2K17. The timing was right to allow Australian players to wear their national colors since Australian basketball thrived locally and in the NBA.

2K23 will have German colors for the first time in 2K history. NBA 2K and the German Basketball Federation (DBB) made a deal to allow their jerseys in the game. The German basketball team's official home and away jerseys and shorts will appear in 2K23.

Players may purchase and wear the German national team's recognizable red and white uniforms.

This is the second year in a row that the Spanish jersey has been worn. A collaboration between 2K and the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) has been revealed for 2K23. The agreement has resulted in adding two official uniforms, one red and the other white. The hashtag "The Family," which has lately come to symbolize Spanish basketball, will also be on the game.

