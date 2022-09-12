What have Joel Embiid’s NBA 2K ratings been over the years? 

The Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, AKA The Process, is among the best centers in the NBA. The Cameroonian was the 3rd overall pick in the 2014 draft. His exceptional playing style caught the eye of 2K, and they added him to the All-Time Philadelphia 76ers NBA roster. Embiid has a rating of 96 in NBA 2K23.

On that note, here's a look at Embiid's NBA 2K ratings over the years.

Tracking Joel Embiid’s NBA 2K rating evolution over the years

NBA 2K23 was released on September 9. On September 6, the overall ratings of the top players in the NBA 2K23 were revealed on Twitter. The ratings created significant buzz among fans.

Embiid was among the list of top players this season. He has a rating of 96 and is tied for second place. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Lebron James also received 96 overall ratings.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Looks like LeBron James shares the top spot on NBA 2K22 ( @NBA2K ) along with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Giannis with a 96 overall rating. Anthony Davis didn't crack the Top 10. Looks like LeBron James shares the top spot on NBA 2K22 (@NBA2K) along with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Giannis with a 96 overall rating. Anthony Davis didn't crack the Top 10. https://t.co/SNuMUTNjiC

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the game's highest rating, 97. The Greek Freak is a former MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. Embiid was one of the frontrunners for the NBA MVP award last time around. However, he ended up losing out to Nikola Jokic.

This year, the Cameroonian will be determined to pursue the MVP award.

