NBA 2K23: Ways to Earn VC quickly

NBA 2K23 was officially released on September 9th. NBA 2K pros know that one of the game's most important aspects is obtaining VC (Virtual Currency). It can be acquired by paying real money or spending significant time doing in-game missions. This article will discuss ways that NBA 2K23 players can earn VC (Virtual Currency) without investing any actual money.

Like in any other game, the quantity of VC 2K players may earn from game grinding is far less than the real money. However, completing some of these small missions might gradually increase their stash of currency. Just keep in mind that it can take longer than most players would prefer.

Let's now concentrate on the quick methods for obtaining VC (Virtual Currency) in NBA 2K23.

Solo @YT_Solo The Giannis Antetokounmpo REPLICA BUILD has been found in NBA 2K23!! The Giannis Antetokounmpo REPLICA BUILD has been found in NBA 2K23!! 😳😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/wgNPJWiaKa

The best ways to earn VC in NBA 2K23

Here are all the methods for earning VC (Virtual Currency) in NBA 2K23 that don't involve paying real money.

One of the easiest ways to make VC is by simply playing the online matches or progressing through the MyCAREER mode. However, players must be careful before entering these Ante-up games. The game could match them with high OVR MyPlayers. So, make sure to build up experience before entering a match because the chance of a mismatch is high.

Players can even go through NBA 2KTV and interact with the show. Answering questions and voting on polls will give players some VC.

iPodKingCarter @ipodkingcarter YOU CAN NOW CLAIM YOUR EXTRA BADGE LOADOUT ON #NBA2K23 YOU CAN NOW CLAIM YOUR EXTRA BADGE LOADOUT ON #NBA2K23 https://t.co/KyM3oBU7HX

Additionally, users can immediately obtain Virtual Currency by using their 2K23 Locker Codes as soon as they become available. Players can visit the official 2K website to get these codes, which are released weekly. They will expire in a week, so obtain these coupons quickly.

By completing some of the City Quests for MyCAREER, players can gain VC. In addition, 2K gamers can participate in Daily Pick 'Em minigames, which are available throughout the city. In these games, players can win Virtual Currency (VC) by predicting the results and winners of actual NBA games. Players may receive some VC based on how well their predictions were made.

Last but not least, daily incentives can be discovered in The City, and NBA 2K occasionally substitutes VC for things like cosmetic codes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far