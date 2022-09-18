Where to find “Dr Disrespect” in NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K23 has included an ode to former Twitch streamer Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV. The streamer has been included in multiple challenges added in NBA 2K23. For example, he is in the “horse game” challenge that allows gamers to earn some extra VC.

Dr Disrespect shows up in multiple challenges in the game, but his location is always the same. Gamers might need to visit the streamer to get ahead in their chosen challenge.

Dr Disrespect is found in the same location each time. However, some factors might play a role in gamers' inability to see the NPC. The following article looks at everything you need to know to find Dr Disrespect in NBA 2K23.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect has his own side quest in NBA 2K23...



W Dr Disrespect has his own side quest in NBA 2K23...W https://t.co/lkKa18NH0i

Where to find Dr Disrespect in the NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode?

Dr Disrespect will not be at the location if gamers don't have at least one quest that requires gamers to find him activated. Sometimes, gamers cannot find Dr Disrespect in the mentioned location despite having an active quest. In this case, they may be experiencing a glitch and need to restart the game.

Dr Disrespect can be easily found and is generally seen standing at Robert Miles Park near the northwestern end of the map. Robert Miles Park is near the Western Wildcats headquarters. The park can be found using a banner that appears near an alley in the northwestern corner of the map.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect is officially in NBA 2K23

The character himself will have a yellow icon above his head and only needs to be engaged to complete the relevant task. Again, the character will not appear if the relevant quest has not been started.

However, the streamer has a recognizable look and can be easily spotted. He typically appears near the low wavy wall at the end of the park, and gamers only need to move in close to engage with the NPC.

