NBA 2K23 Secret Builds: Everything that is known thus far

NBA 2K23 has added a level of customization to player builds that has never been seen before in the game series. Much like how FIFA games allow gamers to create their own players, NBA 2K23 allows fans to create their own players using the MyPlayer option.

Like every year, gamers have quickly explored the various features and secret builds added to NBA 2K23. Gamers can add specific attributes and skills to their player in the hope of creating specific player builds.

Additionally, specific guides can help gamers create specific players they want to play as in the game. The following article examines all the major secret player builds added to the NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23: Major secret builds in the game

NBA 2K23, with its array of tributes to Michael Jordan, has a Jordan-themed secret build that gamers can unlock. The player will have the same skills as Michael Jordan in NBA 2K23. The secret build is known as “His Airness.”

Similarly, several major players have their own secret builds in NBA 2K23. This list includes current NBA champion Stephen Curry, whose build is known as “Chef” in the game. Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, DeMarcus Cousins and LeBron James also have their secret builds in NBA 2K23.

Power DF @PowerGotNow ALL THE NBA 2K23 REPLICA BUILDS IN ONE VIDEO IF YOU NEED IT GUYS youtu.be/jtwHbb0BuFo via @YouTube ALL THE NBA 2K23 REPLICA BUILDS IN ONE VIDEO IF YOU NEED IT GUYS youtu.be/jtwHbb0BuFo via @YouTube

Furthermore, Zion Williamson has been given the secret build “Zanos." A range of other former NBA legends are also getting secret builds. This list includes Dennis Rodman, Paul Pierce and Gilbert Arenas. Overall the following secret builds are currently known in NBA 2K23, and fans can expect further updates.

"Agent Zero" – Gilbert Arenas

"Baby Boogie" – DeMarcus Cousins

"Chef" – Stephen Curry

"Deebo" – DeMar DeRozan

"Flash" – Dwayne Wade

"Grandmama" – Larry Johnson

"His Airness" – Michael Jordan

"Lil Penny" – Penny Hardaway

"Magic" – Magic Johnson

"Mamba" – Kobe Bryant

"Mr. Big Shot" – Chauncey Billups

"Point God" – Chris Paul

"Reign Man" – Shawn Kemp

"Rip" – Richard Hamilton

"Swipa" - De'Arron Fox

"The Dream" - Hakeem Olajuwon

"The Glove" – Gary Payton

“The Joker” – Nikola Jokić

"The Klaw" – Kawhi Leonard

“The Matador” – Luka Dončić

"The Truth" – Paul Pierce

"The Worm" – Dennis Rodman

"Zanos" – Zion Williamson

