NBA 2K23 “Welcome to the League” quest not finishing error: How to fix it?

As promised, NBA 2K23 has exceeded expectations and is easily the best game that has been released in the series thus far.

Since coming out on September 9, the game has already released a plethora of new features. This includes player packs, locker codes, various other events, and other rewards to look forward to. The game also saw the release of this year’s first dark matter card, in the form of the 99-overall Larry Bird.

Regardless, as these are early days, NBA 2K23 can also be expected to have a plethora of errors and glitches that show up in the coming time. One such error is related to the “Welcome to the League” quest which is one of the introductory quests in the MyCareer mode.

NBA 2KTV @NBA2K_2KTV on the latest 2KTV! Here's @ShakeDown2012 breaking down his initial thoughts on NBA 2K23's builder. We talked to community members from all over the 🌎 on the latest 2KTV!

This article looks at various steps and currently available fixes on the matter.

NBA 2K23: How to fix the “Welcome to the League” quest error?

The Welcome to the League quest is an introductory one in MyCareer and includes two specific quests. These are the Handle Your Business and Control the Narrative.

However, NBA 2K23 players have complained that even after the completion of the individual quests, the Welcome to the League quest was not showing as completed. This was hindering the receiving of the relevant rewards. The “error” in itself is a result of the rather vague way in which the quest is currently added.

The Welcome to the League quest itself only shows two specific quests to be completed. However, there is a third step that the game does not tell you about!

Finishing the two quests requires playing five games across any game mode. The completion of the third step requires the completion of 10 individual games across game modes.

Once the ten games are complete, a message with further instructions pops up. It contains a list of further quests that need to be finished in order for the Welcome to the League quest to be completed.

The ”error” therefore is not a result of a glitch or an issue and gamers simply need to spend a bit more time to complete the relevant challenge.

