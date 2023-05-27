How to get Invincible players in NBA 2K23

The Invincible players are arguably the strongest items you can hope to find in Season 7 of NBA 2K23. These special cards have extremely high overalls and boosted stats, making them the perfect addition to any player’s MyTeam squad.

Given how great these items are, the onus will be upon the player to obtain as many as possible. To do so, the most important task is knowing how these cards can be found in MyTeam mode.

Every season in NBA 2K23 brings unique elements that incentivize players to grind. Season 7 seems to be all about the Invincible players, including popular names like Tracy Mcgrady and Giannis Antotokounmpo.

To make matters better, 2K Sports has ensured that there are different ways by which you can acquire these cards in the game.

NBA 2K23’s Invincible players can be stunning additions due to their in-game stats

Typically, many cards in NBA 2K23 have certain limitations in one area to balance with their respective strengths. When it comes to Invincible players in the game, they have very few weaknesses. Moreover, some of them can feel outright broken when used appropriately.

A bulk of these items are available across different packs as of writing. This includes the latest Promo Super Pack, which has better odds of netting these cards.

However, there’s no way to guarantee an Invincible player item, so players will have to open several such packs in hopes of landing an Invincible player card.

Tracy McGrady (SG/SF) – Magic Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF/SF) – Bucks Magic Johnson (PG/SG) – Lakers Shaquille O’Neal (C/PF) – Lakers Scottie Pippen (SF/SG) – Bulls LaMelo Ball (PG/SG) – Hornets

It’s worth noting that more Invincible players might be added to packs in the future. 2K Sports has continued to release fresh content throughout Season 7, and readers are advised to follow the game’s official account for all the latest information.

Thankfully, there’s a great way to ensure you get at least one Invincible player for all your efforts in NBA 2K23. It can involve plenty of grinds, but the reward is certainly worth the effort.

The level 40 reward of the MyTeam path in Season 7 is a 99-rated Zion Williamson card which can be played at the SF/PF position. Players will need 15,000 XP points to get this item, so be prepared to grind a lot.

Additionally, the auctions could be of a player's aid, but these items are extremely costly. If participating in the market, be ready to spend a lot of valuable resources on an item.

