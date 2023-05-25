How to player lock in NBA 2k23 easily

Player lock is one of the most useful mechanism in NBA 2K23 which can be of great importance for any player.

When you play the basketball game, you might not want to control all your team players at all times. Ordinarily, having total control over all five members makes plenty of sense, irrespective of whether you’re playing online or offline. However, certain situations could exist when you want to play as a particular member of your starting five.

It appears that 2K Sports had kept such thoughts during development, and the underlying system is quite easy to use.

The first task in using player lock in the game is to enable it. Then, it will take you some time to get used to it. After all, coordinating your moves with AI-controlled players isn’t the easiest thing to do. This guide looks at how to utilize the mechanism in discussion and when to use it effectively in NBA 2K23.

Using the player lock system effectively will allow you to improve your gameplay in NBA 2K23

The player lock system isn’t suitable for all the game modes. However, 2K Sports allows plenty of freedom regarding when you can use it in NBA 2K23.

First, the mechanism is available in Play Now mode:

Start a game.

Press the start button on your controller.

Go to Controller Settings from Options.

You will find the “Player Lock” option, which will be at None by default.

You can set the position you want to play, which will always be locked during the match.

You can always use this facility in MyNBA Era matches, but the process differs slightly.

Go to Position Settings from Options.

From here, you can choose to lock in and play as a player in NBA 2K23 or lock on to a particular position. If you choose the latter, you’ll automatically take over the player in that particular position.

When to use position lock in NBA 2K23?

It might be evident that locking and playing as a particular player or a position will feel different. Ideally, it works well in game modes like MyNBA, where controlling a particular position is beneficial.

Remember that once you apply this mechanism, all other players will be under the control of AI. The AI of the game is generally quite smart when setting up gameplay movements. However, it’s still error-prone and can inevitably cause you to lose the ball sometimes.

Hence, practice a bit to get the hang of it even if the system frustrates you in the beginning.

