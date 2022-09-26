NBA 2K23 MyLeague: Best teams to use and ideal Playbook to deploy

NBA 2K23 has been out for a while and has largely received positive feedback from the gaming community. Gamers are trying out every facet of the game, and the subtle improvements in MyCareer and MyTeam have enhanced the gaming experience.

One of the biggest features of NBA 2K23 is MyLeague, in which players can simulate entire seasons. Players experience everything an NBA season has to offer, including the draft, training camp, All-Star weekend, playoffs, and the Finals. You can win a host of season awards and also lift the Larry O'Brien trophy if you pick the right team and play the right way.

Best teams to choose in NBA 2K23 MyLeague

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant in NBA 2K20

If you play with current teams, a few obvious lineups are better than the rest. Title-contending teams like the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will all give you star power and fabulous odds to win the title. Miami, Dallas, Denver and Memphis are also excellent teams but don't have the secondary star power the aforementioned teams have.

Despite their disastrous season, you could also choose the LA Lakers in NBA 2K23 MyLeague. They have star power in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and you can play Russell Westbrook the way you want. If the right pieces are traded and acquired, it shouldn't be too difficult to win with this roster.

Additionally, if you want to experience trading and drafting better, and you don't care about the title, you can pick rebuilding teams like the OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons.

You could also choose the Hornets, Kings, Pacers, Wizards and Knicks if you wish to explore an underdog story. You will have assets for trades and drafts, but winning the title will be far-fetched, and your goal will be to enter the playoffs.

There are also the teams you can have fun with, playoff teams with championship aspirations like the Raptors, Cavaliers, Hawks, Timberwolves, Pelicans and the Trail Blazers.

You can also build your own roster, and use it in MyLeague to experience any team in the current season. In the main menu in NBA 2K23, click on "Create a Roster," and choose from any era or team to create a roster. You could have 2016 Steph Curry and 2006 Kobe Bryant playing alongside 1996 Michael Jordan and 2001 Shaquille O'Neal.

One can build an unstoppable superteam stacked with legends and deploy it in NBA 2K23 MyLeague. When you select the team in "MyLeague" or "Season," choose "User Created Roster," and select your team, instead of the "Official 2K Sports Roster" and "Injury Free Roster."

Best Playbook to choose in NBA 2K23 MyLeague

Golden State Warriors playbook in NBA 2K22

If you select a current team from the official 2K Sports roster in NBA 2K23 MyLeague, the team's playbook and coaching plan will come along with it.

However, if you build your own roster or expand to a new city to build a new team, you will need a playbook to execute on the floor. Star-studded teams run some of the best plays and operate like well-oiled machines. Teams like the Warriors, Bucks, Suns, Heat, and Celtics have great chemistry, as they have played together, and some of their patented plays are often flawless.

You can choose the Warriors for a more three-point-heavy offense, while the Bucks will give you a system around a low-post stud. You can choose any team with stars like the Nets or the Lakers, and all you need to do is execute the right strategy and gameplan to win the chip.

