What is MyNBA 2K23? Everything You Need to Know

MyNBA 2K23 is a companion app for the main NBA 2K game. Like the main game, MyNBA 2K annually releases on Android and iOS systems. The purpose of this companion app is mainly for NBA 2K players to utilize for their MyPlayer face scans.

Thanks to the app, MyNBA 2K23 sends multiple snaps of your face from different angles to the main game. That allows your virtual player to look closely, if not exactly, like you. While the face scan is the companion app's most prominent feature, it has a variety of other uses, too.

Players can redeem locker codes, watch videos in the 2K realm, stay updated with news and events in NBA 2K, and simply check on VC balance. Previously, MyNBA 2K was more than just a companion app.

It was also a stand-alone game similar to NBA 2K's MyTEAM mode wherein players collect a variety of basketball players through card packs and build their dream team from whatever cards are dealt to them. Too bad 2K Games got rid of this feature.

Dive into NBA 2K23

NBA 2K game

NBA 2K23 is the 24th installment of the NBA 2K franchise. First launched in September 2022, 2K23 presents an unparalleled basketball experience that fully immerses players in an engaging journey, transforming their dreams of becoming NBA stars into a vibrant reality.

Regardless of whether you're new to the game or a seasoned player, developing your skills requires commitment, especially now that the developers have made the game a bit more difficult in terms of making shots.

Like previous NBA 2K games, there will be a variety of game modes for players to dive into. One of the fan-favorite game modes like MyCAREER is back with a brand new story.

2K players will once again have the opportunity to create their own unique player and help them rise to superstardom. Players can also flex their basketball prowess in MyCAREER's online features.

2K's MyTEAM mode is also making a return in NBA 2K23 with essentially the same mechanics but with different cards to collect and teams to build. Then, of course, there are the MyGM and MyLEAGUE modes, where players have the freedom to create their basketball fantasies in whatever way they want to.

