"Someone needs to f**king stone you" - Adin Ross' friend brutally insults Ali C Lopez, prompts Sneako to leave the call

On May 17, 2023, Adin Ross made controversial headlines after teaming up with his friend, Rangesh "N3on" and Nico "Sneako." The trio got together to converse with TikTok personality, Ali C Lopez. However, the livestream took a turn when N3on started brutally insulting the latter by saying:

"I genuinely hope someone comes to your house and shoots you in the f**king head. You f**king hippo! Let me finish! I don't give a f**k about this fat b**ch! How do you wake up like that?! How do you not kill yourself?! Please tell me! Please f**king tell me! How do you not want to kill yourself? You're fat, obese. Somebody needs to f**king stone you, b**ch! Someone needs to f**king stone you!"

"Clearly, he's an incel" - Adin Ross responds to N3on berating Ali C Lopez on his livestream

As mentioned, Adin Ross collaborated with N3on and Sneako to interview Ali C Lopez. For those who are unfamiliar, the latter is a well-known blogger who recently appeared on the Whatever Podcast. However, netizens began making fun of their appearance by calling them "Gorlock the Destroyer."

At the 01:42-hour mark of Adin Ross' broadcast, Lopez accused Sneako of being rude during their interaction. They explained:

"I'm not f**king around right now. I'm 100% open to hearing people's opinions. Understanding where they're coming from. And fully respecting them for their flow of form. And fully hearing them out. I'm very much an open book and I am not going to sit here and judge anybody for their opinions. (Sneako tells Ali C Lopez called the streamers a**holes) You were being rude and you deserved it. Like, genuinely. Did you not deserve it? (Sneako asks what was the worst thing he said) You are being rude!"

Adin Ross joined in and asked Lopez if he could get a "partial refund" on the money he allegedly paid them. N3on suggested that the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer file a chargeback. However, Ross later clarified that he would not be charging back the amount because he "did not care" about $2,500.

A few moments later, Adin Ross asked N3on if he had any closing remarks for their conversation. The latter then went off on Ali C Lopez and began verbally abusing them. After Sneako and N3on left the call, the Kick streamer apologized to the TikToker:

"Ali, it's just me and you now. I'm really sorry. Clearly, he's an incel. Okay? Listen, Ali. I'll DM you after. If you actually want to come and fly out, I would love to. Me and you can have a more civilized conversation. This was crazy. I'm sorry."

