RiceGum becomes the third most-watched streamer on Rumble, just behind Russel Brand and Andrew Tate

Long-time YouTuber Bryan Quang Le, known as RiceGum, has recently inked an exclusive agreement with the emerging streaming platform Rumble. Despite joining the platform only a few days ago, he has quickly climbed the ranks to become the third most viewed streamer, trailing only behind actor and comedian Russell Brand and social media personality Andrew Tate.

According to the streamercharts' published statistics for the first week of July, Bryan achieved an impressive milestone. Within 9 hours of streaming since his debut on July 5, he amassed an astounding 128K viewers, showcasing his strong initial performance on the platform.

RiceGum rises in the ranks of Rumble streamers

Twitch is currently encountering formidable competition from platforms like Kick and Rumble. Among these, Rumble has emerged as a noteworthy contender by securing notable personalities on either exclusive or non-exclusive terms.

For instance, Rumble recently signed both Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed for a series of streams on their platform, demonstrating their ability to attract prominent content creators.

RiceGum has joined the list of streamers on Rumble and has been making a significant impact. Since his arrival, he has garnered an impressive following of over 21,500 followers and has already conducted four successful streams on the platform.

While RiceGum has not disclosed specific details about his contract with Rumble, he has mentioned that it is more favorable than Kick's offer. He said:

"I had the Kick deal in front of me, I had the Rumble deal in front of me. And the Rumble deal just looked better, bro."

Rumble has recently signed popular streamer Matthew "Mizkif" on a non-exclusive contract. He streams twice a week on the platform.

Here's what the fans said

RiceGum's recent venture to the new platform has generated significant buzz on the internet. The newly released stats from streamercharts have elicited numerous reactions. Here are some of them:

At first glance, Rumble may appear to be just another streaming platform. However, its underlying policies set it apart, with notable differences. For instance, Rumble offers streamers a 100% revenue share of subscriber income and pays them 60% of the ad revenue generated on the platform. To read more about how the website differs from Twitch and Kick, click here.

