How is Rumble different from Twitch and Kick? Platform's features, streamer payout, and more explored

Rumble has firmly established itself as a top contender among the four main streaming platforms, alongside Twitch, YouTube, and Kick. The platform made waves in the news by securing two of the most prominent streamers at present, Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kai Cenat, who are scheduled to feature in a show on the website.

This article examines the distinctions between Rumble and its competitors, Twitch and Kick, and the platform's operating methods.

Major differences Rumble has with other platforms

Before delving into monetary details, we look at the most significant names on the three platforms: Rumble, Twitch, and Kick.

Rumble attracted attention when controversial personality Andrew Tate became a part of it. Subsequently, another streamer, Nico "Sneako," joined the platform after facing a ban on YouTube.

Following a relatively quiet period, Rumble made headlines again with the recruitment of big names such as Jidon "JiDion" and Livingston "DJ Akademiks" in April 2023 and IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat yesterday (May 15).

Kick, launched in December 2022, has also made significant strides in the streaming world. They made headlines by securing Adin Ross on what they declared to be the most extensive streamer contract in history. Furthermore, they have the services of Hikaru "GMHikaru," the most prominent non-exclusive chess streamer.

In terms of the most prominent names in the industry, Twitch still holds the top position. The platform boasts of hosting some prominent names, including Felix "xQc," Imane "Pokimane," Raul "Auronplay," and Matthew "Mizkif," among others.

Monetization

Rumble offers a 100% revenue share of subscriber income to its streamers and pays them 60% of ad revenue generated on the platform. Additionally, the platform has a tipping system called "Rants," similar to Twitch Bits.

Twitch's monetization model has been criticized for offering a relatively lower revenue share of 50/50 with the creators for subscriptions.

In contrast, Kick declared that creators will receive 95% of all subscription revenue, and no fees will be deducted from tips or donations.

Features

When it comes to features, Twitch is the clear leader, providing a range of services that both streamers and viewers can utilize. For instance, it provides a broad selection of extensions and plugins, such as polls and game-specific add-ons, that allow streamers to include additional information and mini-games.

Despite having important features, such as donation systems and categories, the other two platforms still fall behind Twitch in terms of available tools and services. One advantage (or disadvantage) of the other two platforms is that their chat rooms are moderated less than those on Twitch.

Streamer payout

Details regarding the financial aspect of these deals are relatively unknown. Although rumors suggest that Andrew Tate's deal may be worth millions, the exact figure has not been confirmed. Streamers like JiDion, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat have joined on non-exclusive contracts, implying that their agreements may be less lucrative.

Trainwreckstv, co-owner of Kick, recently disclosed that Adin Ross has secured the most significant streaming deal, with rumors of a $150 million figure circulating. Adin Ross has hinted at this figure on a couple of occasions as well.

In October 2021, a data leak from Twitch exposed some of the payouts that streamers had received on the platform over a two-year period. According to the leaked data, CriticalRole earned the highest payout at $9,626,712.16, followed by xQc with $8,454,427.17 and summit1g with $5,847,541.17.

Despite the growth of Rumble and Kick, there is still a stigma against these platforms for hosting streamers who have been involved in controversial incidents. It's fair to say that Rumble and Kick still have a long way to go before they can catch up to Twitch.

