Ricegum reveals Kick wanted him to gamble for maximum payout on stream while revealing Rumble deal

YouTuber singing personality and streamer Brian "RiceGum" announced a deal with Rumble on his recent Twitch stream. He also took a shot at Kick while comparing the contracts, revealing that to get the maximum payout from streaming on the platform, he would have had to agree to gamble on stream. His statement added fuel to the fire of the ongoing debate regarding Kick's connections with the crypto gambling website Stake.

RiceGum posted on his socials yesterday to let his followers know that he will return to full-time streaming after years of being inactive online. He had also revealed that he would be announcing which platform he would be streaming on, sharing a picture of the big four websites: Twitch, YouTuber, Kick, and Rumble.

While streaming the decision on Twitch, RiceGum also revealed why he chose Rumble's deal over Kick, insinuating that the former had no gambling stipulation:

"I had the Kick deal in front of me, I had the Rumble deal in front of me. And the Rumble deal just looked better, bro."

"They wanted me to gamble like 30 days": RiceGum reveals why he chose Rumble over Kick

Gambling on stream has been a very controversial topic in the streaming community since last year. While there has been a lot of resistance to the idea of streaming gambling games such as Slots on Twitch for a long time, tensions reached a boiling point after the platform imposed a restriction on unregulated websites such as Stake and Rollbit.

The situation got even more complicated after Stake's co-owner Ed Craven co-founded Kick, Twitch's premier rival platform, with people like Coffeezilla calling out the connection between the two entities. Since then, big streamers such as xQc (whose $100 million dollar deal with the platform surprised the whole industry) have debated the ethics of moving to Kick with other streamers such as Pokimane and HasanAbi.

Regardless, Kick has become quite a popular platform in the last few months, with many in the community feeling RiceGum would be the latest to join after his announcement yesterday. However, the streamer revealed that he had taken a deal with Rumble. He was quite frank about the decision with his viewers, saying this about the deal he was offered by the Stake-owned platform:

"Maybe they spent all their bread on xQc, Adin and I don't know... But like, they wanted me to gamble like 30..."

He also went into detail about the contract and mentioned how Kick had included a clause about gambling on stream. He revealed that Kick would have paid him a lot more if he had agreed to do a certain amount of gambling content, while Rumble had no such stipulations:

"Oh well, like, I could stream but to make the most possible out on Kick. They wanted me to gamble like 30 days or something, I don't know. Whereas Rumble, they just want me to make content."

Redditors of the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail had much to say upon hearing about RiceGum's statement about Kick's contract including gambling as an incentive. Some even insinuated that xQc would also end up playing Slots on stream in the future:

While RiceGum's claims have caused quite a lot of uproar in the community, many still doubt his words, and with good reason. After all, the YouTuber was one of the prime accused in the FaZe Clan crypto scam back in 2021.

