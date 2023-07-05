RiceGum announces return to streaming, will reveal platform of choice on stream in a day

Controversial online personality Brian "RiceGum" has revealed that he will be making a comeback to the world of streaming in the next few days. With so many platforms to choose from, the content creator has revealed that he will announce his website of choice on July 5, 2023, via his official Twitch channel. Whether the platform is the up-and-coming Kick remains to be seen.

With Kick rapidly gaining ground, thanks to multi-million-dollar signings of big names like xQc, the competition in the streaming industry has taken on a new form in recent months. The platform has quickly established itself among much older and more popular ones like Twitch and YouTube.

"Bro thinks he’s LeBron": Twitter reacts as RiceGum reveals he will announce a comeback to regular streaming on July 5

RiceGum started his YouTube career in 2012. He has made a name for himself through a few hit songs and diss tracks, such as his smash hit debut single, It's Every Night Sis, in 2017. The song was a response to Logan Paul's It's Everyday Bro, and it was an immediate success.

His main YouTube channel currently has over 10 million subscribers, while his Twitch channel has over 1.2 million subscribers, despite him not regularly streaming since 2021.

Technically, the content creator did start streaming on Twitch again in May. Fans may remember that he and his partner shared the heartbreaking story of losing their unborn child in April. However, his last stream was over a month ago, on June 3. Since then, he has kept a relatively low profile.

On July 4, the YouTuber tweeted out a picture of himself in front of four hats, each with the logo of the major streaming platforms - Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and Rumble.

Announcing Live On Twitch 3 PM PST

In the same thread, he announced that he would be revealing his preferred streaming platform on his Twitch channel on July 5 at 3:00 pm PST.

His tweets have elicited a lot of reactions from his followers, with some jokingly comparing his 'Decision' quip to LeBron James' iconic announcement about joining the Miami Heat in 2010.

Interestingly, Adin Ross, an old friend of RiceGum's, did something similar for his deal with Kick earlier this year.

Regardless, here are some more Twitter reactions to the news:

It is clear that many of RiceGum's followers want him to join Kick, and they are not alone. A few months ago, Adin Ross told his viewers that he would rip up his contract with the platform if it fails to sign RiceGum.

