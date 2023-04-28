YouTuber Ricegum shares heartbreaking news of losing unborn child

Brian Quang Le, better known as RiceGum on YouTube, recently shared the unfortunate news of his unborn child's demise with his girlfriend Ellerie Marie. The short video portrays the couple's pregnancy journey, including ultrasounds and a baby shower, right up to the tragic news about the 35-week baby losing its heartbeat and the shock and grief felt by the would-be parents.

Le and Marie explained that weeks before the baby was due, they learned it had no heartbeat. Furthermore, all medical tests had apparently been perfect until that point, and under such immense duress, Ellerie had to go into medically induced labor to give birth to the stillborn child.

In his video, RiceGum described the babe as a cute angel and lamented the tremendous loss by writing:

"The cutest baby girl with soft, chubby cheeks and a tiny button nose. She looked perfect, just like she was sleeping. Only a few more weeks and she would've been here with us."

"We are in deep pain": RiceGum and his partner lament the loss of their unborn child

RiceGum is a popular YouTuber and streamer who has stopped making regular content on the video-sharing platform. Despite having over 10 million subscribers, his last video dates back from two years ago, and to the surprise of his supporters, the 'comeback' video was the YouTuber's way of revealing the deeply sad news about losing his baby.

He and his girlfriend, who is a TikTok star and social media influencer, were expecting their first child together when they received the news that the 35-week baby had no heartbeat. The video, titled Baby Girl, also mentions that prior to the news, the heartbeat and other tests were normal, which means that the doctors could not ascertain the reason for the baby being stillborn. He stated:

"At 35 weeks pregnant, our world crashed down on us when we were told our baby no longer had a heartbeat. Every genetic test, blood test came back perfect, and the reason for this tragedy will forever be unknown."

Screengrab from the video (Image via @RiceGum/YouTube)

The video ended with a somber note, explaining how their family and friends were looking forward to the couple's firstborn and how deeply traumatic everything had been:

"We are still in tremendous shock, our family and friends were beyond excited to welcome our baby into the world. Instead, we are in deep pain and permanently scarred. Only time has helped us through this tragedy. We could never get through this without each other."

Fans react to the tragedy

Fans of the YouTuber extended their condolences to the couple in the comments beneath the video. Here is a sample of the comments.

YouTube comments expressing their grief at the news (Image via RiceGum/YouTube)

Apart from being a YouTuber and streamer, RiceGum is also a rapper known for making diss tracks. It is unclear whether he will be back in content creation any time soon, and clearly needs some time to heal from the trauma of losing a child.

