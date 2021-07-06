The rise and fall of RiceGum

Brian Quang Le, a.k.a RiceGum, was a very promising music artist and online personality when he started his professional career. RiceGum has over 12 million subscribers across all his YouTube channels. Together, he has raked in approximately 3 billion views.

Fans love controversies and that was a major reason behind RiceGum's rise. He started with hip-hop tracks but soon started making diss tracks on YouTubers, which gave his career a much-needed boost .

His popularity earned him collaborations with KSI and also got him a membership in FaZe Clan. Unfortunately, since then, he has been involved in various controversies that have negatively affected his career.

RiceGum recently came into the spotlight after a cryptocurrency scam that involved multiple FaZe clan members. This is a major threat to his already slow internet career.

Blockbuster rise and a steep fall - A career recap of RiceGum

In 2017, RiceGum released his first single "It's Every Night Sis." The track featured another Alissa Violet, another YouTube personality. Le's track was in response to Jake Paul's viral song "It's Everyday Bro," and it immediately smashed the charts. Le's song debuted at number 80 and number 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Canadian Hot 100 charts respectively. It was even certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2018.

Following the start of his YouTube career in 2012, this was the time when RiceGum peaked. Le also appeared in a music video by KSI that received millions of views in 2017. However, due to a beef between the two artists, KSI removed the video. Nonetheless, the controversy only helped keep RiceGum in the limelight.

Later that year, RiceGum released another track aiming to diss then YouTube sensation iDubbbz. This track too received wide appreciation and charted at number 45 and number 67 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Canadian Hot 100 charts. This inspired him to release multiple songs after all this success.

Le also appeared in the Super Bowl LII commercial for Monster Headphones, where he plays a man on a subway.

Things started going south for RiceGum as soon as the controversies arrived. His internet feud with iDubbbzTV wasn't liked by the latter's fans. This, followed by beef with James Rallison, Gabbie Hanna and Bhad Bhabie, only reduced his credibility.

In 2018, RiceGum visited Hong Kong and uploaded several volgs where he was seen making racist comments that upset fans. He even released an apology and explanation video, but people saw this as a token measure felt the video lacked sincerity.

The 2019 MysteryBrand controversy and the recent FaZe Crypto scam come as the final nail in RiceGum' career. People now know him as the creator who lives with FaZe guys.

