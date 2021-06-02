"She cut me off as a friend because of my image": RiceGum leaks Pokimane's chat logs; exposes her for being a "fan"

Twitch streamer Bryan Quang "RiceGum" Le recently made a bombshell claim, accusing Imane "Pokimane" Anys of "switching up on him" and cutting him off from her life simply because of his image.

During his latest live stream, the 24-year old YouTuber and rapper addressed his friendship with Pokimane and the likely reasons behind their fallout.

Pokimane's topic cropped up on stream after RiceGum realized that she had seemingly deleted all VODs and posts featuring him across all social media platforms.

The revelation above irked him as he proceeded to call her out for wanting to be "family-friendly and perfect" rather than be associated with him anymore.

"Me and Pokimane used to be friends in 2015. I would go on her stream, and she would average 500 viewers, bro. I would go on her Instagram, and she would average 2,000 likes. There are tons of clips online, and for some reason, every single one has been deleted. She wants to be family-friendly and perfect. She's not Asian. Stop trying to steal our swag."

From claiming that she wasn't "Asian" to exposing her for being a fan of his, RiceGum's recent revelatory remarks ended up providing a whole new spin to the narrative.

Caught in 4K: RiceGum calls out Pokimane after she allegedly cuts him out of her life

Despite most of their videos and posts getting deleted, RiceGum managed to chance upon a tweet from a Twitter user, which spoke of Pokimane allegedly referring to Rice as her brother. She also stated that she would "lurk in his stream."

This prompted a celebratory response from him, as he jubilantly exclaimed:

"Tell your Illuminati now, Poki, tell your team now! Bro, Poki been a fan, bro. It's not weird, bro, but it makes sense. RiceGum's image is not good; it's dirty, he's an a**hole, he don't give a f**k. It's not the same image as Poki, so she wants to separate herself and be only around people that are positive and have a good look. Who gives a f**k, bro! Just live your life."

Apart from accusing her of maintaining a clean image, RiceGum also claimed that Pokimane forgot "where she came from."

"Now she's not real because I've known her. She don't remember where she came from; I swear to god, bro. I never switch up on my day 1's even if I'm a superstar, and now I have to have a clean image like what, you go cut off your homies. Bro, you can't delete this, but now if you ask her about me, she's like, 'Nah, I don't know Rice, he's weird.' What did I do, bro? I'm just being myself. Imma be more wholesome and nice, so I can be your friend or something? She really cut me off as a friend because of my image. How crazy is that?"

In light of RiceGum's revelatory claims, fans took to social media to weigh in on the situation:

Image via RiceGum Live/YouTube

Image via RiceGum Live/YouTube

Crazy how after talking to @ricegum in 2015 all of a sudden @pokimanelol started getting a lot more viewership and blowing up.



RGS fans are super dedicated to the women that come on stream. RGS ( Ricegum Squad) made Pokimane. — $FazeKingslayer (@RGSFamous) June 2, 2021

In light of RiceGum's recent claims, it remains to be seen if Pokimane will issue a response after being accused of cutting him off from her life solely because of his image.