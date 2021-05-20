Valkyrae forced to make the latest VOD private after her DMs and address gets leaked

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter was recently forced to turn her latest VOD private after a group of stalkers managed to get a hold of her DMs, as well as the address of the place she was planning to move into.

The 29-year old YouTuber and "100 Thieves" co-owner recently left fans confused and concerned after she suddenly made her VOD private.

Wait, why is the most recent Rae stream private??? @Valkyrae is everything okay? — brooke 🥀☀️🦇🩸 (@luminirae) May 18, 2021

With curiosity mounting online, Valkyrae addressed the issue on stream and revealed what prompted her decision.

Valkyrae receives support online after stalkers gain access to her DMs

This is not the first time Valkyrae has been subjected to an unpleasant experience involving stalkers and her leaked address.

In January this year, she recounted the harrowing experience of a "delusional stalker" who reportedly leaked her home address.

The incident ultimately forced her to make her Twitter account private for a brief period until things settled down.

With regards to her latest ordeal, Valkyrae said:

"Yes, the VOD was privated because the only reason I'm explaining this is because I'm not living in this place otherwise in the future if a VOD is privated I just want you guys to understand that it's privated for a reason. But yeah I pretty much like tab, when I go like this it shows like all of these stuff that's open and I have Disocrd open too and as you can see like you know, I had messages open with my assistant about a place I was going to go see, one of the places I was going to live at, which I really liked actually."

She further elaborated that it seems to have become a recurring affair, with several people often screenshotting any tiny lapse on stream in an attempt to uncover something personal about her.

She elaborated by saying that,

"I really liked it but some people screenshot this, zoomed in and and read the DMs between my assistant and I had an appointment to go see that place yesterday . I did go see it, luckily I'm not living there but if I were to live there, of course I'm going to private the VOD . Everytime a VOD is privated, it's for a reason , right? People will always screenshot this every time or like sometimes when I hover over my Discord like, people are always like trying to find stuff ."

With the life of a female Twitch streamer becoming increasingly susceptible to an overwhelming amount of toxic attention online, Valkyrae's plight serves as yet another reminder of the concerning rise of stalkers in today's digital age.

In light of her recent ordeal, several fans took to social media to condemn the actions of her stalkers and extend support to her.

