RiceGum sabotages Adin Ross' live stream by unplugging his internet

In recent days, Adin Ross and Brian “RiceGum” Le have been involved in a public altercation after the latter accused Ross of “defending” YouTuber Olajide Olayinka “KSI” Williams Olatunji.

RiceGum and KSI have exchanged unpleasantries in the last few years. RiceGum recently made several inappropriate remarks about KSI’s wife and his music career. He later accused Ross of “siding with KSI" despite having a long-term friendship with the YouTuber/Twitch streamer.

In a later stream, Ross claimed that he wants to leave the “Clout House” in LA that he shares with RiceGum, Richard "FaZe Banks" Bengston, and Mike Majlak, among others. Regardless, the drama has grown more intense since RiceGum allegedly turned off Ross’ internet connection while the latter was live.

RiceGum's beef with Adin Ross’ is taking off

Ross made a statement on Twitter explaining how RiceGum turned off his internet while he was in the middle of a live broadcast on Twitch titled “EXPOSING RICEGUM.” The archived streams are currently only available to Ross' subscribers.

RiceGum’s long-term feud with KSI has also intensified after comments about his wife and music career. RiceGum claimed that KSI's "songs are trash" and that the views have been bought. He went on to claim that KSI was “dead when it comes to music.”

“It’s just a waste of clout bro. You guys date normal girls. It’s a waste of clout. You might as well turn up.”

KSI replied, saying that RiceGum’s comments were “too weird:”

“I really hope people don’t have this mentality when it comes to their significant other, man."

Given the feud between KSI and RiceGum, Ross probably found it difficult to maintain loyalty towards his friend. Especially after the vulgar comments about KSI's wife. Regardless, Ross tried to stay neutral in the matter but was accused by RiceGum of defending KSI.

“You’re not going to believe what this motherf**ker Rice told me two hours ago bro. This dude genuinely looked me in my eye and said he thinks I defended KSI! I never defended him, I stayed in my own lane!”

Some audience members suspected that at least some of the "beef" was manufactured, given the two streamers being friends for a long time.

