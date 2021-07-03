Adin Ross denies involvement in Crypto scam and immediately gets accused of lying

Earlier today, Adin Ross posted a tweet claiming that he was not involved in any cryptocurrency-related scam.

FaZe Clan has recently come under the internet’s scrutiny after various members, including founder Richard “FaZe Banks” Bengston, were accused of being involved in the “pumping and dumping” of multiple altcoins.

The organization suspended the likes of Jarvis “FaZe Jarvis” Khattri, Jacob “FaZe Teeqo,” and Nikan “FaZe Nikan” Nadim until further notice. They also permanently removed Frazier “Kay” Khattri.

Adin Ross had previously tweeted out promoting a cryptocurrency named “Milf Token.”

Via a now-deleted tweet, Adin Ross had hosted a giveaway of “Milf Tokens” worth $10K towards the end of May. The cryptocurrency underwent an exponential decrease in value in the following days (from $0.001 to $0.00006).

Hence, when the streamer claimed on Twitter that he was not involved in any cryptocurrency-related scams, several users spoke about his promotion of “Milf Token.”

Adin Ross accused of lying after claiming to have no involvement in cryptocurrency scams

The 20-year-old is known to be close to FaZe Clan and lives in the “Clout House” in LA with the likes of FaZe Banks, Mike Majlak, and Brian “RiceGum” Quang Le. Apart from FaZe Banks, RiceGum has also been accused of being involved in “pump and dump” scams.

FaZe Clan’s Kay, Jarvis, Teeqo, and Nikan were allegedly involved in promoting an altcoin called “Save The Children,” along with RiceGum. The organization did not reveal the precise factor/altcoin promotions that were the reason behind the action taken recently.

FaZe Kay had also replied to FaZe Banks’ initial tweet about a cryptocurrency named BankSocial, claiming that he could double his money within days. Regardless, due to Ross’ closeness with multiple creators allegedly involved in the scam, he has also been accused of pumping and dumping altcoins.

It must also be noted that Adin Ross and RiceGum have recently been involved in a public feud that multiple parties have claimed to be “fake.” This includes some viewers along with fellow streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker.

RiceGum allegedly switched off Adin Ross’ internet when he was in the middle of a live stream.

RiceGum apparently got angry at Ross after thinking that the YouTuber had “sided” with Olajide Olayinka “KSI” Williams Olatunji. RiceGum had made distasteful comments about the singer’s wife and his music career.

Adin Ross initially claimed the following about the feud:

“You’re not going to believe what this motherf***er Rice told me two hours ago, bro. This dude genuinely looked me in my eye and said he thinks I defended KSI! I never defended him. I stayed in my own lane!”

Ross was in the middle of a live stream titled “EXPOSING RICEGUM” when RiceGum decided to switch off his internet. The former later posted a tweet talking about the incident.

Regardless, Adin Ross’ latest tweet suggests that the feud is far from over. Apart from claiming he had no involvement in any cryptocurrency-related scam, he dared RiceGum to host a live stream as well:

According to Adin Ross, he had merely hosted a giveaway and had not engaged in any “pumping and dumping” of the cryptocurrency in question. Additionally, he also claimed that RiceGum had texted his ex-girlfriend:

Finally, it must also be noted that Adin Ross had in June discouraged his followers from buying Milf Token:

“Chat, by the way, that MILF Token sh** I did a while back, I already told you guys, don’t buy that sh**. I got paid a bag to do that sh**. I don’t give a f***. Hope none of you guys actually bought it.”

The streamer appears not to have benefited from the price fluctuations, merely getting paid to promote the cryptocurrency and host a giveaway.

