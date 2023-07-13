Adin Ross announces IRL NBA 2K24 tournament with a $100,000 prize pool, asks fans to choose content creators

On July 13, 2023, Kick streamer Adin Ross announced that he is planning to host an IRL NBA 2K24 tournament (in the second or third week of September) in his content creation warehouse. He asked his audience for help selecting the streamers who would participate in the event. Ross also stated that the prize pool for the tournament would range between $50,000 and $100,000.

He elaborated on his vision for the streamer event, saying:

"All of the 2K creators are going to be in one spot. Real beef. Real f**king talking s**t. Like, a real... like, it's an all in-person (event)."

"Anyone from the 2K community can come" - Adin Ross shares plans for IRL NBA 2K24 tournament

Earlier today, the 22-year-old internet personality discussed the upcoming content he planned to host in his warehouse. He then called for action from the NBA 2K community, stating:

"So, are you guys ready for my warehouse announcement? This is for all my 2K community and 2K creators. I don't have the creators' names yet. But, I need your guys' help in getting them. So, NBA 2K24 comes out in September, correct? What I want to do is - the second week or the third week it comes out, I want to fly out your favorite creators to do an in-real-life, in-person 2v2 tournament with a real cash prize of $50,000 to $100,000."

Fans recalled Adin Ross making a plan along similar lines in the past. According to the Kick ambassador, things will be different this time:

"'You said this last time.' No, no, no! But, I was talking over PS5. Now, I'm going to have over eight setups. 10 setups. Everyone will be f**king here! '(IShow) Speed.' Yeah, of course! Anyone from the 2K community can come."

Adin Ross also claimed that he would assist content creators in flying to his warehouse:

"I'll fly out them and their partner. Easy! Hotel's paid for. Flight's paid for. All that s**t. All you guys saying, 'Cap.' It's not cap! Clip it. Let me know what creators you guys want. I'm going to build a list. I want to have about 12 creators. That's six teams. Okay?"

Fans react to the streamer's announcement

The streamer's fan account on Twitter shared the 2v2 NBA 2K24 announcement on the social media platform. Here's what netizens had to say:

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Adin Ross announced he will be hosting an IRL 2k24 tournament with content creators in his warehouse.



Who would you like to see participate? Adin Ross announced he will be hosting an IRL 2k24 tournament with content creators in his warehouse. Who would you like to see participate? https://t.co/3WI7dib9qT

adin @adinross I JUST TALKED TO LEBRON JAMES BRO OMFG I JUST TALKED TO LEBRON JAMES BRO OMFG https://t.co/TF2uVt6epQ

Adin Ross' online career is heavily influenced by the NBA 2K series. His popularity skyrocketed in 2020 after he joined forces with LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, to play a few games in NBA 2K20.

