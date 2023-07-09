NBA 2K24 rumors hint at Top 100 overall ratings featuring Lebron James, Nikola Jokic, and more

With the new NBA season fast approaching, gaming fans are gearing up for the next installment of the NBA 2K series. Every year, NBA 2K releases a new version of their game, along with multiple downloadable content releases throughout the calendar.

NBA 2K is among the most popular games in the world. Every year, NBA players take to social media to gloat or bemoan their 2K ratings. During a 2022 interview, former Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks forward Semi Ojeleye told me how some players can feel disrespected by their rating on 2K while others try not to pay attention.

"Honestly, I could tell some guys, I really think they do feel disrespected by the ratings. Other guys don't even look, like me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to a recent rumor that made its way around the internet, the top 100 players on 2K24 have been leaked. Again, these ratings are nothing more than a rumor at this point, but it's still worth taking a closer look.

As you can see from the above screenshots, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and LeBron James comprise the top five. While former MVP Russell Westbrook scrapes into the top 100 as the last player on the list.

Some other notable additions are Jalen Green at number 51, second-year big man Kessler Walker at 76 - one spot ahead of NBA Champion Aaron Gordon, and Jaden Ivey at 99 - one slot ahead of Westbrook.

As these statistics are only rumors, they will certainly be subject to change, especially as we get lower down the list.

Ronnie 2K shoots down rumored NBA 2K ratings

A recent Tweet from Ronnie 2K appears to be shooting down any release of rumored ratings, noting how Summer League needs to reach its conclusion before the game franchise begins to reveal some of their ratings.

"Our core fans know that any rating you see this early is wrong. Let us get through Summer League at least," Ronnie 2K Tweeted.

Ronnie 2K 2K24 @Ronnie2K Our core fans know that any rating you see this early is wrong. Let us get through Summer League at least Our core fans know that any rating you see this early is wrong. Let us get through Summer League at least 😂

2K24 will release on September 8, excluding delays. As such, it's unlikely we begin to see any updates regarding player ratings before the end of July. Summer League is the first chance to get a closer look at a new draft class playing against NBA competition. Therefore, 2K will likely base their initial ratings on how players perform at the tournament.

Kobe Bryant will be the cover of this year's NBA 2K

Recently, NBA 2K announced that Kobe Byrant will be the cover athlete for this year's game. This will be the fourth time Kobe Bryant has been on the cover of an NBA 2K release.

NBA 2K @NBA2K ♾️



Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our



Kobe Bryant Edition

Black Mamba Edition



Pre-order your copy tomorrow. ♾️Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant.Kobe Bryant EditionBlack Mamba EditionPre-order your copy tomorrow. 8️⃣ ♾️2️⃣4️⃣ Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant. 💛 Kobe Bryant Edition🐍 Black Mamba EditionPre-order your copy tomorrow. https://t.co/afcqMh5qr8

"As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball," Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts said.

As always, fans will likely abandon their current NBA 2K games in favor of the new release almost as soon as it becomes available. However, it will be interesting to see how close the recent rumors get to predicting the top 100 players in this year's edition of the popular game.

Poll : 0 votes