"Probably just Adderall" - Fans react as Wade Plem accuses Adin Ross of using "paraphernalia" on livestream

YouTuber Wade Plem's reaction to Kick streamer Adin Ross' antics has garnered significant traction on social media. During an episode of the What We Sayin' podcast, Plem reviewed a clip of the Florida native conversing with FaZe Banks. At one point, Ross was seen bending towards something off-screen. Wade Plem was taken aback by this and questioned what the internet personality had done.

He then accused the content creator of using "paraphernalia" on the livestream, saying:

"What was he doing off-camera right there? Something. Some sort of paraphernalia, I feel like, was being used there. This is sad, man."

Drama Alert posted Wade Plem's reaction on X (formerly Twitter), with user @StreamersClipss commenting:

"Probably just Adderall."

"It's not our business and assuming is wrong" - Netizens comment on Wade Plem suggesting Adin Ross was using "paraphernalia" on livestream

Adin Ross is among the most popular personalities in the content creation industry, best known for his Just Chatting, IRL, and gambling content. He made headlines on November 20, 2023, after losing millions of dollars while gambling on his Kick livestream. The situation prompted Richard Bengston, popularly known as "FaZe Banks," to contact Ross and tell him to stop gambling live on stream:

As mentioned earlier, Wade Plem reviewed the streamers' conversation on the recent What We Sayin' podcast and accused Adin Ross of using "paraphernalia." With hundreds of netizens commenting on the situation, X user @naomidaze18 said the 23-year-old's behavior appeared "suspicious":

Another viewer believed the streamer should be barred from Kick:

According to one community member, assuming what the indefinitely banned Twitch personality was up to was "wrong." They added:

"I thought (the) same thing personally. But it's not our business and assuming is wrong."

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Adin Ross has spoken publicly about his drug addiction in the past. On September 1, 2023, the Kick ambassador revealed that he had relapsed and had started consuming lean after being sober for six months while battling COVID-19. He also claimed that binge drinking harmed his physical health, causing his face to swell.