"Got rejected in record time" - Destiny reveals Twitch declined his unban appeal

Political commentator and internet personality Steven "Destiny" has revealed that Twitch declined his unban appeal. For context, the content creator was indefinitely suspended from the platform on March 24, 2022, for "hateful conduct." In a statement he made about the situation, Destiny speculated that the decision was made because of comments he made about trans women competing in women's sports.

"Will probably never know what the ban reason was, but I think it's because of my claims that trans women shouldn't compete with cis women in women's athletics."

During a recent Kick broadcast, the streamer disclosed that he had appealed his Twitch ban, only to have it declined. He claimed that it was rejected in "record time":

"Oh, wait. Did I talk about my Twitch appeal? Or, did I only talk about it in my chat? My appeal came up today and I can tell, thankfully, that they've revamped their appeal system because I got rejected in record time! Okay? It only took about an hour to ship me the rejection. You know?"

"Is it really surprising?" - Destiny reveals the email by Twitch after his unban appeal got rejected, fans react

On November 22, 2023, Destiny took to X to share the official Twitch email in which his unban appeal was denied. Claiming he has "never gotten rejected so quickly," the streamer wrote:

"Damn, Twitch's ban appeal revamp is definitely in place, I've never gotten rejected on an appeal so quickly before in my life. (~1 hour)"

In the mail, Twitch clarified that his account would not be reinstated because of "hateful conduct":

"Your account was recently suspended for Hateful Conduct. After reviewing the details of your case, we have decided that your account will remain suspended due to your violation of our Community Guidelines. Note: Attempting to evade restrictions placed on your account may result in additional penalties, up to and including indefinite suspension."

The revelation was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it quickly became the top post on the forum. One fan speculated that a Twitch admin manually rejected Desinty's unban appeal:

Another viewer made a lighthearted comment:

Redditor u/OkishPizza stated that they would be "blown away" if Destiny returned to Twitch. They added:

"Is it really surprising? I would genuinely be blown away if he ever got back on Twitch."

Destiny is a 34-year-old content creator who now broadcasts on Kick and YouTube. He often collaborates with well-known personalities such as Felix "xQc," Tyler "Trainwreckstv," and others.