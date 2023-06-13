"I don't understand why we're having this conversation" - YouTuber Harris Heller frustrated after getting "harassed" by Twitch staff

Popular YouTuber Harris Heller has garnered the internet's attention after having a heated exchange with a Twitch staff member by the name of SethHendrix. It all started when the latter expressed a desire of wanting to have a one-on-one conversation with the content creator. They went on to say that while Heller had many good ideas, he was "missing so much." One of their messages read:

"No (one) is saying you're wrong about anything. Just you have so many assumptions that are so way off."

After having back and forth with the staff member, Harris Heller expressed his frustration and wondered why he was engaging in the conversation. He remarked:

"Seth, I don't understand why we're having this conversation. If Twitch is trying to fix its... how it... it's appearance with streamers. Like, you can't come into a streamer's chat, hijack their entire stream. Tell them, 'You didn't say the word, 'wrong.'' But you said, 'You're way off.' Which is synonymous with, 'You're wrong.' And then argue with me. But I said I'm fine with being wrong. But you said, 'Nobody told you're being wrong.' You literally told me I was wrong!"

The two-minute, 33-second-long Twitter clip began with the Twitch staff member saying that they "loved" Harris Heller and wanted to talk to him. They also commented that the streamer was "missing so much" and that his assumptions were "way off," Heller burst out laughing and responded:

"I don't understand those two sentences going side by side. I mean, I love you guys over at Twitch. No hate over here. But... we're all frustrated. And honestly, coming into a stream and saying, 'Sorry man, you're wrong,' doesn't fix anything."

He then clarified his position:

"I'm happy to be told I'm wrong. I'm not upset about it. But, I know a lot of people making assumptions are making wrong guesses. Talk to people. Be open about stuff and fix that."

SethHendrix followed up by commenting:

"Lol, again - not saying are wrong."

Harris Heller was flabbergasted upon reading this and pointed out that the staff member had made contradictory statements. He added that Twitch staff should be straightforward with their sentiments:

"Not saying you're wrong, but then, a minute and a half ago you said, 'You have so many assumptions that are so way off.' How do you say I'm way off, but then you say, 'I'm not saying you are wrong.' That's what that said. And, I'm happy to be wrong! But, if you think I'm wrong, just tell me I'm wrong! Don't tell me I'm wrong and then say, 'I'm not saying you're wrong.'"

Harris Heller found the situation "weird" and claimed that Twitch staff was "gaslighting" him:

"And again, it's fine. Like, I'm trying to drop the conversation. It's just weird that now you're, like, hijacking my chat and making this weird! Like, I want to end my stream right now because I feel so uncomfortable, with being gaslit by Twitch staff on my livestream! Like, what is happening here?"

A few moments later, Harris Heller decided to ban SethHendrix from his chat room, only to discover that he couldn't:

"Wait, can I not ban you? I hit the ban button and you're chatting anyway. 'You cannot ban staff.' Oh, my gosh."

SethHendrix was shocked to see that Harris Heller tried to suspend them from his Twitch Chat. In response, the latter exclaimed:

"Of course, I tried to ban you! Anybody would get banned for doing what you are doing right now! This is so weird! Yeah, I'm going to end the stream. I love you guys. I can't focus right now. I got to go."

Online community reacts

Harris Heller's heated interaction with Twitch staff has gained a lot of traction on Twitter. Here's what the online community had to say:

Do_Shwad @Do_Shwad @teddward_ @Twitch Omg my anxiety is through the roof and I don’t even stream @teddward_ @Twitch Omg my anxiety is through the roof and I don’t even stream

Dom | ragnargg @ragnarundone @teddward_ @Twitch Imagine doing this to Harris, dude has SO much knowledge into the platforms and so many creators look up to the him and empire he built/is still building. @teddward_ @Twitch Imagine doing this to Harris, dude has SO much knowledge into the platforms and so many creators look up to the him and empire he built/is still building.

BluScr3n @BluScr3n @teddward_ @Twitch Omg this is so bad. Twitch just keep taking L's @teddward_ @Twitch Omg this is so bad. Twitch just keep taking L's

Harris Heller @HarrisHeller



I just shut down stream and played outside with my daughter instead. 10/10 would recommend



Don’t send any hate Seth’s way. Not worth it Teddward @teddward_



Harris tried to ban him but you cannot ban Twitch Staff from a chat on Twitch



WTF @Twitch Staff Member came into Harris Heller's Stream and harassed him for almost 10 minutesHarris tried to ban him but you cannot ban Twitch Staff from a chat on TwitchWTF A @Twitch Staff Member came into Harris Heller's Stream and harassed him for almost 10 minutesHarris tried to ban him but you cannot ban Twitch Staff from a chat on TwitchWTF https://t.co/MoD81qxy7x Hey guys. Yeah this was SUPER weird and my social anxiety was sky high but people deal with way worse on stream every day. Its not a huge dealI just shut down stream and played outside with my daughter instead. 10/10 would recommendDon’t send any hate Seth’s way. Not worth it twitter.com/teddward_/stat… Hey guys. Yeah this was SUPER weird and my social anxiety was sky high but people deal with way worse on stream every day. Its not a huge dealI just shut down stream and played outside with my daughter instead. 10/10 would recommendDon’t send any hate Seth’s way. Not worth it twitter.com/teddward_/stat…

Harris Heller addressed the controversy on Twitter later in the day. He claimed that the interaction was "super weird" and that his social anxiety was "sky high." However, he clarified that people deal with worse situations on streams on a regular basis and urged netizens to refrain from sending hateful messages to SethHendrix.

