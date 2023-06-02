"Think Bobby would be okay with that?" - Asmongold shocked at Blizzard developer getting fired for seemingly writing "corporate greed" jokes in WoW

During a livestream on June 1, 2023, popular MMORPG Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" came across a post by a former Blizzard Entertainment employee who claimed to have been fired for writing "corporate greed" jokes in World of Warcraft. Asmongold was taken aback after reading the developer's social media update and made a sly remark about the organization's CEO, Bobby Kotick, saying:

"Oh, man! And the guy's name in the game was called Venture Company Loot Goblin. They f**king fired him! Oh, my god! 'That's not even bad, though, for a Goblin.' Yeah, but imagine if you're Bobby. You think you're going to let this slide? A bit on the nose, don't you think? Yeah. Oh, no way! Think Bobby would be okay with that?"

Asmongold says the Blizzard Entertainment developer who seemingly got fired after writing corporate greed jokes is "funny"

Asmongold was about two hours into his broadcast when stumbled upon a series of tweets posted by Twitter user @Covingtown. He started reading it out loud for his audience and said:

"So, there's a guy here who... f**king made a f**king character in WoW. He says, 'I wrote lampooning jokes, generic corporate greed for a Venture Company Loot Goblin, very in character. But then, the leadership walked face-first into the joke after string lock, while my focus was getting the patch done. Because of their embarrassment, I'm no longer at Blizzard.' This dude got f**king fired!"

@Covingtown claimed that their nine-year tenure at Blizzard Entertainment ended when someone in the organization noticed the jokes and "saw a reflection." They added:

"'They made sure to hustle and get me out before the end of the month, and to full knowledge that the benefits will expire the next day. Funny how it was good enough for marketing and promoting the game before, during, and after I was separated. They took it down after I pointed out the hypocrisy.'"

Timestamp: 01:59:15

After the former Blizzard Entertainment employee claimed that someone "very high" in management played World of Warcraft and came across the "Venture Company Loot Goblin's" lines, Asmongold joked that they were "lying" about their situation:

"You know what? This actually makes me think he might be lying because it means that somebody, who was very high up in the executive management was actually playing World of Warcraft and paying attention to it. Yeah, I don't know if I believe this anymore!"

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) then read some of the dialogues that the Irvine, California-headquartered company deemed inappropriate:

"'Finders keepers.' 'Heh, first try.' 'I saw it first!' 'I thought it was free for all.' 'I've come in below estimates.' 'If only, I was a master looter.' 'Knock it off, bub!' Later, sucker!' 'Let's call this a cost-of-living adjustment.' 'Looks like another yacht for me!' 'No profit sharing!' 'Time to go back to the office!'"

A few moments later, Asmongold burst out laughing, claiming that the developer being fired for seemingly making corporate jokes was "funny":

"'It's a bit unprofessional. Still funny, though.' Yeah, yeah. I can get why they would want him to remove it. Like... and yeah, sure. But, like... it is funny. It is very f**king funny!"

Fans react to Asmongold's take

The YouTube comments section featured over 715 fan reactions, and here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is a Twitch veteran who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016. After a several-month hiatus, he returned to livestreaming on his main channel on June 2, 2023, to play Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes