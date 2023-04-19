Pokimane predicts Twitch streamer Cinna will be next to join OTK, explains why

Internet star Imane "Pokimane" returned to her channel on April 19, 2023, to stream Valorant with her friends. During the stream, she reacted to a viral clip featuring Twitch streamer Cinna and asked her audience if Cinna was a member of One True King (OTK). The community responded that Cinna was not a member of the popular streamer organization. The Moroccan-Canadian personality then predicted that Cinna would be the next member of the popular streamer organization since Mizkif appeared to be in the chat "supervising" her.

Pokimane says she thinks Cinna will join OTK because Mizkif is supervising the latter like a "kid"

Pokimane was five hours into her livestream earlier today when she noticed some viewers repeatedly typing "Brokimane raid." When the streamer noticed this, she responded:

"They call her 'Brokimane?!' You guys are saying, 'Brokimane raid,' so I was like, 'Are you guys calling me broke?' Because that's kind of funny. But, now you guys are saying that's what you call her. That's crazy. You don't deserve that. Both"

The OfflineTV co-founder asked her audience if Cinna was an OTK member, with fans confirming that she was not. Imane went on to say that she would "not be surprised" if the latter joined the Austin, Texas-based organization and provided an explanation:

"Is she on OTK? 'No, not yet.' Honestly, I would not be surprised if they signed her. She seems cool and Miz(kif) is in chat. You know, like, he's supervising his kid, in a way. That's what he does with the OTK members. He's like... you know? (The streamer starts laughing) 'Hmm... some talent to pick up.' I respect it."

Continuing further, Pokimane stated that she was unaware of what was going on in OTK:

"But, you know, I nothing, by the way. I really know nothing. But she seems like a good pick up to me."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Pokimane's thoughts on Cinna joining OTK were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. One Redditor claimed that Zack "Asmongold" followed Cinna on Twitter, while another suggested that there was a "pipeline of potential signings." Here's a snapshot of some relevant reactions:

Fans on Reddit discussing the streamer's prediction (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For context, Cinna is a partnered Twitch streamer who has been actively broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform since 2018. She is primarily a Just Chatting content creator who rose to prominence in March 2023. At the time of writing, Cinna had 81,123 followers on her channel, averaging over 2.8k viewers per stream.

