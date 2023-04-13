"Real girls are a thing of the past" - Asmongold provides his take on the most popular female streamers on Twitch and YouTube

Popular streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently discussed the top 10 most popular female content creators on Twitch and YouTube.

During a livestream on his alternate Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, the content creator came across the statistics on his official subreddit. He was surprised to discover that eight of the top 10 personalities on the purple platform were VTubers.

When Asmongold noticed that the same was true for YouTube, he said:

"Bro, real girls are over! Done! Finished! Real girls are a thing of the past. I mean, the numbers don't lie, gentlemen. It is what it is. Yep, VTubers took over"

"I think that we will see probably more of this": Asmongold on the rise of VTubers on Twitch and YouTube

After playing Path of Exile for several hours during his livestream, Asmongold decided to check out his subreddit. He stumbled upon a post by Redditor u/dev662, who shared the Twitch and YouTube aforementioned statistics from Streams Charts.

The One True King co-founder (OTK) began reading out loud the content creators' names and exclaimed:

"(Usada) Pekora, number one. Rivers... bro, what is... dude? It's so; look at this! Isn't this nuts, how like... dude, Amouranth is up there. By the way, streaming more than f**king any of the other ones. Except for this one here. I don't know this is. Besides Kyedae and everybody else, is a f**king VTuber. Look at this! Holy s**t!"

The Twitch star then took a look at a list of the top female content creators on YouTube, which is primarily dominated by virtual streamers. Seeing this, the streamer quipped that "real girls are a thing of the past" and that "VTubers took over." He also praised Usada Pekora for being the most popular personality:

"'Most of them are from YouTube, from that list.' Yeah, YouTube stuff is really popular. Look at Pekora! She's doing really great! Good for her."

Timestamp: 05:29:46

A few moments later, fans suggested that Asmongold should create a VTuber model with the Starforge Systems' logo. He responded by saying:

"'Should make a VTuber model of the Starforge logo.' Yeah, I think that would get me banned."

The conversation continued with the World of Warcraft gamer stating that VTubers will become even more popular in the future:

"I think that we will see probably more of this and the difference will become even larger. Every single year. I think VTubers are going to become even more popular. Yeah."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Asmongold's clip featuring the most popular female streamers quickly went viral, attracting over 105k views and 535 fan reactions. Here's what the online community had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Numerous community members shared heartfelt messages about Usada Pekora's success, with one commenting that the popular VTuber agency, Hololive, hires multi-talented content creators.

