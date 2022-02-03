"Among Us would be funny": Valkyrae discusses ideas for a possible collaboration with Usada Pekora

Rachell "Valkyrae" discussed the possibility of collaborating with Hololive's Usada Pekora during her latest stream. The discussion was prompted by a video of Pekora asking to be invited to Offline TV's Rust server.

Rae, who co-owns 100Theives, was declared the 2nd most viewed female streamer in 2021, with Pekora coming in a close 3rd position. While watching Pekora's video reacting to the award, Rae suggested playing Among Us with the V-Tuber for collaboration.

"Among Us would be funny."

Valkyrae suggests playing Among Us for a possible collaboration with Holoive's Pekora

Referenced segment begins at 1:29:48

Rae shared a video of Pekora's reaction to being declared the 3rd most-watched female streamer of 2021. Within the video, Pekora mentioned her interest in joining the Offline TV Rust server or a similar multiplayer gaming server. Excited by the prospect, Rae began discussing potential ideas for the collaboration.

She, however, immediately realized the language barrier between them and the popular Japanese V-Tuber. Rae, slightly puzzled, asked her audience to suggest games to cater to the communication gap.

"What could we do where they'd be like very little language barrier but also fun, you know? I don't know? I have no idea. I have no idea at all!"

A viewer in her chat suggested a drawing-related activity. Rae perked up and proposed the idea of playing Gartic Phone. Gartic Phone is a fun, multiplayer game that combines the elements of Pictionary and the Telephone game, thereby reducing the reliance on verbal communication.

"Maybe we could do Gartic Phone?"

However, the idea was soon dismissed as she thought of Among Us. Among Us is a hugely popular deduction game that produced plenty of hilarious gameplay among the OfflineTV and Friends community. Rae suggested the idea to her viewers, asking for their opinion on it.

"We could do... we could do Among Us! I feel like Among Us would be funny. *laughs* Wait, Among Us would be so funny, cause' then we'd just have to go off of behavior. Yeah, I don't know, what do you guys think?"

Solving the issue of the language barrier, she also suggested that Kaydae could translate for Pekora. Kaydae is a popular Valorant streamer, and a member of 100Theives, who speaks fluent Japanese.

"Kaydae could translate!"

Rae then continued her stream, finding ways to connect with Pekora for possible collaboration.

Viewers provide suggestions to make Valkyrae X Pekora collaboration a reality

Rae and Pekora's viewers seem excited at the idea of their possible collaboration. They provided the streamer with suggestions to aid the process of collaborating.

Valkyrae recently announced her renewed contract with YouTube. She is currently the most viewed female streamer on the platform.

