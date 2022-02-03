"That's about 5 days old": Twitch streamer Filian shows off expired, moldy food on her table 

Popular V-Tuber Filian showed off the items on her desk during her latest live stream. She shocked viewers with an image of expired, moldy food on her table.

Filian regularly streams on Twitch using an animated persona. During her latest stream, she invited her viewers to see the messy state of her table. Littered with half-eaten food and rotting meals, the V-Tuber disgusted her viewers when she informed them that most of the items had been sitting there for five days.

"That's about five days old."

filian | Vtuber @filianIsLost I think I’m just going to not order hot sauce next time I think I’m just going to not order hot sauce next time

Filian displayed the rotting, moldy food items on her desk during her latest livestream

During her latest stream, the V-Tuber showed off her desk "accessories" to her viewers. Calling it the reveal of the century, she dramatically put up a picture of her desk, littered with trash.

"Bear witness! Bear witness, snackers! The ultimate, unbeatable, unstoppable, reveal of the century- my desk accessories! Here we are, ladies and gentlemen, here we are. Ta-da! The big reveal is in!"

She informed her viewers that the picture was recent and displayed the current state of her desk. The presented image showed the remains of a half-eaten meal which the streamer hilariously titled "ingredients and condiments," saying:

"This is the current state of my desk, right now as we speak. Yes. We have a lot of amazing ingredients and condiments on this desk right now."

filian | Vtuber @filianIsLost How come my food doesn’t get less hot when I put in the fridge? I take it out, take a bite, and I still need a gallon of water, smh How come my food doesn’t get less hot when I put in the fridge? I take it out, take a bite, and I still need a gallon of water, smh

She then discussed each item individually. The items on the table included a half-eaten, rotting apple, a dirty napkin, two bowls with suspicious-looking food items and an open packet of Doritos.

The V-Tuber told her viewers that the apple had been sitting on the desk for nearly five days and couldn't remember the purpose of the dirty napkin kept beside it.

"As you can see, we have a half eaten apple that's about five days old. We have a dirty napkin, which is - I don't even know what I did with that."

filian | Vtuber @filianIsLost As a Vtuber, you can be 99% wholesome. BUT the moment something unwholesome happens, someone immediately clips and puts it on YT. And then clips your reaction to it, for ez double credit XD As a Vtuber, you can be 99% wholesome. BUT the moment something unwholesome happens, someone immediately clips and puts it on YT. And then clips your reaction to it, for ez double credit XD

She then elaborated on the content of the first bowl. The bowl contained remnants of milk from a cereal meal. The milk, however, was spoilt and had turned into a revolting semi-solid state. Filian let her viewers know that the bowl too had been on the desk for five days and she was afraid to touch it.

The sight of the disgusting meal left her viewers shocked.

"And also guys, if you look at that bowl, that is the remains of milk from cereal. It has been sitting there for five days now. Five days. And it has literally congealed into cheese/yogurt. I am afraid to touch it because it might grab me and pull me in. Alright?"

She then pointed out a bag of Doritos and mentioned that the other bowl contained leftovers of spaghetti. Jokingly calling it "mom's spaghetti," the V-Tuber made a reference to a popular Eminem song lyric:

"And also, we have a bag of effin Doritos and we have eaten a, uh, spaghetti. Spaghetti, you know what I'm saying? Like mom's spaghetti."

Fans left disgusted at Filian's messy desk

As clips from Filian's desk reveal circulated on Reddit, viewers were left disgusted by it. Few even compared her messy table to xQc's infamous trash piles, calling her's worse.

Filian is popular for her VRChat and Beat Saber streams, and often interacts with other V-Tubers. She currently has 53.2K followers on Twitch.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee