Beat Saber x Lady Gaga pack: List of songs, price, platforms, features and all you need to know

On Friday, December 10, at the Game Awards 2021, Meta announced their collaboration with Lady Gaga for their Beat Saber pack. The collection will include ten tracks by Lady Gaga and will be available from December 9.

The Lady Gaga pack will be available from 8 PM PT for the Beat Saber on the Quest and Rift Platforms. The House of Gucci star also tweeted about the arrival of her collaboration with Meta and Oculus. She wrote:

“Experience handmade levels featuring my songs in a new world.”

In 2019, the Beat Saber developers also released a collection from Green Day at the Game Awards. This was followed by a collaboration with Billie Eilish, which came out in September 2021.

Which songs will be included in the Beat Saber X Lady Gaga pack?

The entire pack with ten Lady Gaga hits bundled together will cost $12.99, while individual tracks will cost $1.99 each. The tracks include a wide variety of her songs, ranging from her early classics like Born This Way, Alejandro, Poker Face, amongst others.

The complete list of songs available with the Lady Gaga Music Pack includes:

Alejandro Bad Romance Born This Way Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis) Paparazzi Poker Face Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande) Stupid Love Telephone (feat. Beyoncé) The Edge of Glory

The game and the pack carries graphical inspiration from Gaga’s latest album, Chromatica.

The in-game snap teased an off-the-world cyberpunk background with purple accents. The environment also includes purple poles pulsing golden lightning around it.

What did Lady Gaga’s record label say about the collaboration with Oculus and Meta games?

David Nieman, Vice President of Marketing of Interscope Records, said:

“Lady Gaga is known for sitting at the cutting-edge of culture, so the virtual reality was a natural fit. We’re thrilled for fans to be able to experience her music and aesthetic in a truly immersive way and can’t wait to see the reception from the Beat Saber community.”

The pack marks the fourth time Meta games and Beat Saber have collaborated with Interscope Records, which previously included artists like Imagine Dragons and Billie Eilish.

