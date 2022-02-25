“My heart is shattered”: Uruha Rushia opens up after she was terminated from Hololive

One of the most well-known VTubers on the platform, Uruha Rushia, was recently terminated by the VTuber group Hololive. In a press release published on February 24, 2022, the Cover Corporation provided context towards the harsh action.

According to a press release, the VTuber had breached their Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) by leaking private and confidential information to third-party members. This resulted in the company suffering reputational damage.

The unforeseen termination went viral as soon as Cover Corporation publicly released its statement. Fans and audiences on multiple social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube were shocked to see what had just gone through.

After the said controversy, Uruha Rushia broke her silence when she became active on one of her former accounts with an alias called “Mikeneko Doro.” She tweeted out a heartfelt message to her fans where she apologized for her actions and ensured a more in-depth message for some time in the near future. One of her statements in the tweet read:

“My heart is shattered.”

Uruha Rushia breaks silence after her recent termination from Hololive

Ever since the news of Rushia being removed from the 3rd Generation of Hololive lineup, everyone in the VTuber sphere has been wondering what was going on behind the scenes with regards to Uruha.

Members of her 3rd Generation lineup spoke up in an earlier stream on February 24, 2022, where they put out their thoughts regarding the whole situation and asked for continuous support from their fans.

VTubers Shirakami Fubuki, Watame, and Shiranui Flare addressed their fans by saying that it was a very sad situation for them as well as for their followers. They even pleaded with the audience not to poke other VTubers regarding confidential information regarding Uruha Rushia.

Soon enough, Rushia herself addressed the public via a tweet. The apologetic message mentioned how the VTuber is mentally and physically exhausted and is confused about the whole situation. The tweet was published in Japanese, and the translation of the message said:

“I'm sorry for all of you really worried, I'm really exhausted both physically and mentally, and I'm still confused. My heart is shattered, but I wanted to tell everyone I'm sorry, but I'm really sorry. Let me tweet the apology first, and let me deliver it again at a later date.”

Other than the tweet, the VTuber went live on TwistCasting stream on the same day that Cover Corporation released their public statement. An English translation of the message has been uploaded to YouTube by user Marune.

Some of the emotional quotes from her audio message were:

“I want to properly accept everyone’s words. Yet, I’ve got many things to say. I am really sorry. I’m very well aware of that. I am sorry for being sloppy. My words have been sloppy. Also, I haven't publicly announced my age yet, so I’d like it if you held back on talking badly towards me.”

Fans react to Uruha Rushia’s first public message

Audiences on YouTube were relieved to hear their favorite VTuber’s voice. They also hoped for her mental well-being.

Fans on YouTube reacting to the translated audio clip

Fans on Twitter were sympathetic towards her. They asked her to take care of herself and be back soon. Most of the reactions are either in Japanese or Chinese.

We will wait for you. Please stay strong and take care of yourself.

You are amazing & beautiful

I hope you feel better soon and no matter what.. We will support you.



Let time heal all wounds and allow us to be by your side @95rn16 To the person behind this screen, thank you for being with us for the past years and months.You are amazing & beautifulI hope you feel better soon and no matter what.. We will support you.Let time heal all wounds and allow us to be by your side @95rn16 To the person behind this screen, thank you for being with us for the past years and months.You are amazing & beautiful ❤️❤️I hope you feel better soon and no matter what.. We will support you.Let time heal all wounds and allow us to be by your side❤️ https://t.co/6ycmMr3j4M

You don't need to say sorry, and you can have any time you need. And when things gets ok, we will be happy to welcome you back. Please, take some time to be with friends and to be with people that makes you happy, because happiness is the key for everything. Love you forever.

Really sorry for concerning you .

Really many things happened to me , therefore I’m exhausted mentally and physically , and too devastated to think even now .

I’ve wanted to apologize to everyone asap but I couldn’t ; thus I’m so sorry. Please let me stream later. @95rn16 For EN !!!!!!!Really sorry for concerning you .Really many things happened to me , therefore I’m exhausted mentally and physically , and too devastated to think even now .I’ve wanted to apologize to everyone asap but I couldn’t ; thus I’m so sorry. Please let me stream later. @95rn16 For EN !!!!!!!Really sorry for concerning you .Really many things happened to me , therefore I’m exhausted mentally and physically , and too devastated to think even now . I’ve wanted to apologize to everyone asap but I couldn’t ; thus I’m so sorry. Please let me stream later.

I understand that it must be a very tough time for you. Just remember that there are always people who care for you. There are bad things and hatred, but there are also love. Things will be solved one day, it just takes time. You are not alone, we will wait for you!

Come on, don't lose to them

Please remember that there are still people in the world who love you, and we will always stand by your side.

No matter how long it takes, we will be waiting for you to come back.

I look forward to seeing your smile @95rn16 It's really good that you're alive.Come on, don't lose to themPlease remember that there are still people in the world who love you, and we will always stand by your side.No matter how long it takes, we will be waiting for you to come back.I look forward to seeing your smile @95rn16 It's really good that you're alive.Come on, don't lose to themPlease remember that there are still people in the world who love you, and we will always stand by your side.No matter how long it takes, we will be waiting for you to come back.I look forward to seeing your smile

Uruha Rushia was one of the biggest VTubers on YouTube before she was released from Hololive. She has a massive following of 1.59 million subscribers on her main channel. The channel will be deleted in March 2022 due to her breaching the NDA.

Like how other VTuber channels are usually archived, Rushia’s channel won't be archived due to the seriousness of the matter. All content related to her will be removed from the platform.

