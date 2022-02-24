VTuber Uruha Rushia’s contract gets terminated by Hololive for breaking NDA

One of the most famous VTubers, Uruha Rushia, has been terminated by the mega VTuber group Hololive for allegedly leaking personal information and breaking the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

Cover Corporation, the parent company of the biggest VTuber group, released an official press cover on February 24, 2022, which detailed the necessary action taken by the corporation against VTuber. This sudden action by Cover has left the loyal fans of the VTuber in shock.

A cover statement in a public press release by the corporation read:

“Regarding “Uruha Rushia,” it has been apparent for some time that she has been distributing false information to third parties and has been leaking information, including communications regarding business matters. We have been investigating the facts related to these matters.”

Uruha Rushia is no longer a part of Hololive for breaching the NDA

Cover Corporation confirmed that the female VTuber had breached her NDA and had leaked crucial information to third party members. In a public statement, Cover Corporation confirmed that:

“We were able to confirm that she engaged in acts that: violated her contract by leaking information that she acquired from the company as well as communication over SNS, both of which she has a responsibility to protect; and caused the company to suffer reputational damage, such as by publicizing falsehoods to various related parties."

They added:

"As a result, we, as a company, have determined that it has become difficult to continue managing and supporting her and have elected to make this decision.”

The shocking news started to make headlines on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Fans and audiences speculated that Rushia had leaked some private and confidential information to another famous Japanese YouTuber, Korekore.

Korekore is a Japanese drama and gossip style content creator involved in the drama, where private information regarding Rushia’s relationship status was revealed. The VTuber was involved in a recent situation where she provided information about her personal life to prove her innocence.

According to Cover Corporation’s statement, Uruha Rushia's account will be deleted by the end March 2022, which will result in all of her content being removed from the platform. The channel will not be archived like it is usually done due to the seriousness of the matter. The official statement read:

“Also, we will be shutting down this talent’s YouTube channel and membership as of around the end of March. Please understand that we are taking this matter very seriously. We intend to put further efforts into instructing the talents that are affiliated with us on compliance matters so that similar incidents do not happen again in the future.”

Fans react to Uruha Rushia’s sudden departure from Hololive

Audiences and fans on Reddit were astonished to see how the VTuber was let go from the platform. While some were saddened, others provided more in-depth context towards the scenario.

Fans on Twitter were also disheartened to see how Cover Corporation handles the drama. Some were furious at the corporation by saying that they were throwing the VTuber under the bus, while others said they decided to terminate the content creator because of the breach in the contract.

goon @Biggoonery @hololive_En So instead of cover protecting the talent they simply terminate their contracts and then push all the blame onto the talent? @hololive_En So instead of cover protecting the talent they simply terminate their contracts and then push all the blame onto the talent?

🥀asetotti | せともん💫👾💎 @asetotti @hololive_En So you're literally just throwing het under the bus and abandonning her at the first sign of trouble? @hololive_En So you're literally just throwing het under the bus and abandonning her at the first sign of trouble?

『Nyarla Haiyore』 Aspiring Miqo'Tuber lmao @DarkKnightMiqo



Glad to see how that trust in them was rewarded lmao. @hololive_En Geez they had actually fooled me into thinking they would stick up for her with that last tweet i saw about the situation from them.Glad to see how that trust in them was rewarded lmao. @hololive_En Geez they had actually fooled me into thinking they would stick up for her with that last tweet i saw about the situation from them.Glad to see how that trust in them was rewarded lmao.

Sapo Sapiens @sapo_sapiens @SevenWhiteCats @hololive_En I love Rushia, but if you ever worked for a big company you know that leaking information is a BIG DEAL and will get you fired no matter what. @SevenWhiteCats @hololive_En I love Rushia, but if you ever worked for a big company you know that leaking information is a BIG DEAL and will get you fired no matter what.

Señor Caballero @SeorCaballero1

youtube.com/watch?v=dBlDJT… @hololive_En Apparently this is the video at question. Can someone please please summarize/explain it? I need more information before I can take a reasonable position a probably unlash my wrath at someone. @hololive_En Apparently this is the video at question. Can someone please please summarize/explain it? I need more information before I can take a reasonable position a probably unlash my wrath at someone. youtube.com/watch?v=dBlDJT…

Pinkie @pinkie_li @hololive_En why should she have to graduate? i don't understand. just the real name reveal, please EXPLAIN, COVER. @hololive_En why should she have to graduate? i don't understand. just the real name reveal, please EXPLAIN, COVER.

Uruha Rushia is one of the biggest VTubers on YouTube. She has a massive following of 1.59 million subscribers, with a total of 150 million views on her main channel. This channel will soon be deleted from YouTube.

She’s a soft-spoken and quirky VTubers who joined the Hololive group as a part of its third generation of VTubers, called the Hololive Fantasy.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha