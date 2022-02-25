“I hope you guys keep continuing your support for us”: 3rd Generation Hololive VTubers speak after Uruha Rushia’s departure

After the sudden departure of Uruha Rushia on February 24, 2022, people and other VTubers were seen in a state of shock. Uruha Rushia was one of the biggest VTubers on YouTube and was also one of the most influential members of the 3rd Generation.

The VTuber was terminated by Cover Corporation, the parent company of the biggest VTuber group, Hololive. According to the official press release, Uruha Rushia had leaked private and confidential information, resulting in her breaching the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

Three other members of the 3rd Generation earlier today addressed their fans and put out their thoughts after the surprise termination. VTubers Shirakami Fubuki, Watame, and Shiranui Flare addressed the situation, where Fubuki said:

“I hope you guys keep continuing your support for us.”

Shirakami Fubuki and Shiranui Flare address Uruha Rushia’s termination from Hololive

During the most recent livestream, the remaining 3rd Generation Hololive VTubers partnered up and streamed for two and a half hours. A portion of the stream was dedicated to addressing the recent controversy surrounding Rushia.

The shocking news started to make headlines on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Fans and audiences speculated that Uruha Rushia had leaked some private and confidential information to another famous Japanese YouTuber, Korekore. At the onset of the address, the VTubers mentioned:

“Alright, let’s inform our viewers about the announcement before we end the stream. Well, as some viewers mentioned earlier in the comment section, there was an announcement from Cover earlier and thank you very much for mentioning about your concern in the comment section.”

Fubuki continued her address and mentioned how hard it was for Flare to handle the sad news regarding her close friend:

“Well, what’s written in the announcement is everything but, Flare I believe you have a lot of things to feel and it's really hard for you.”

Shiranui Flare gave her thoughts by saying:

“Well, it's really sad that things ended up like this, but as the 3rd Generation, we will keep doing our best from now on too.”

Fubuki added a bit of optimism by saying:

“Yeah, because we want to keep continuing to make our fans smile! I am sure you guys are sad, but we will keep having fun streams to make you guys smile!”

As a concluding remark, Fubuki reasoned with their audiences not to poke for confidential information:

“And yeah, I hope you guys refrain from mentioning about this too much or poking to the Hololive members.”

Fans react to the VTuber’s address

Fans and audiences in the YouTube comment section were pretty saddened to see the out-of-the-blue termination of their favorite VTuber.

Fans in YouTube comment section reacting to the address (Image via YouTube/Sushi [Hololive and Vtubers])

A number of people heartbroken by the sudden departutre of the VTuber (Image via YouTube/Sushi [Hololive and Vtubers])

The soft-spoken VTuber, Uruha Rushia, was the biggest VTuber on the platform and had a staggering 1.59 million subscribers on her main channel.

The channel is scheduled to be deleted in March 2022 from the platform, as stated by Cover Corporation, due to the intense seriousness of the matter.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha