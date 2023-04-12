Twitch streamer calls out platform after being indefinitely banned for "harassment via username," fans react

On April 12, 2023, Twitch streamer Yourmotherisafish took to Twitter to call out the popular livestreaming platform after they received an indefinite ban for "harassment via username." According to the content creator, the suspension was issued live during their stream:

"There's no way. @TwitchSupport, I just got banned LIVE for my username, even though, you've used my clip with it before and it was fine?"

Marcus "djWHEAT," former Director of Creator Development at Twitch, shared his thoughts on the matter. He claimed that he would have "100% appealed" the decision:

djWHEAT @djWHEAT @yourmotherisafi @TwitchSupport I would 100% appeal this if you haven’t already. When was a clip used with your name in it? I would link that to an appeal. @yourmotherisafi @TwitchSupport I would 100% appeal this if you haven’t already. When was a clip used with your name in it? I would link that to an appeal.

Online community reacts to Twitch streamer Yourmotherisafish's indefinite ban

As previously stated, Yourmotherisafish was banned from the purple platform for "harassment via username." According to a screenshot of the email shared by the Twitch streamer, the platform explained:

"Reason: Harassment via username. Creating a username or display name to harass or abuse others. Examples of violative conduct include, but are not limited to - Targeting someone with abuse or inciting others to do so with your username. Having a username that s*xually solicits, bullies, or objectifies someone. Having a username that contains implicit threats of harm or unwanted behavior."

In regards to the duration of the suspension, Twitch remarked:

"Suspension length: Indefinite. Your suspension will not be automatically lifted. Access to our services may only be restored upon successful appeal."

Right now, when accessing Yourmotherisafish's Twitch channel, the following message comes up:

"Sorry. Unless you've got a time machine, that content is unavailable."

Error message on the streamer's channel (Image via Twitch)

Over 90 community members weighed in on the content creator's situation, with prominent esports personality, Zach Bussey, writing:

"Hopefully Twitch can look at this... seems like a rather benign name that some machine-learning system has just accidentally caught."

Zach Bussey @zachbussey @yourmotherisafi @TwitchSupport Hopefully Twitch can look at this... seems like a rather benign name that some machine learning system has just accidentally caught. @yourmotherisafi @TwitchSupport Hopefully Twitch can look at this... seems like a rather benign name that some machine learning system has just accidentally caught.

Some Twitter users expressed skepticism as they claimed that the screenshot looked like a phishing email:

Bence Beedyboy @TheBeedyboy @yourmotherisafi



But first check the sender email to make sure it's actually twitch, looks a bit sus to me for some reason!



Hopefully it will be sorted either way. @TwitchSupport If it's not a phising email, definitely contact support, surely they can resolve it manually, quickly!But first check the sender email to make sure it's actually twitch, looks a bit sus to me for some reason!Hopefully it will be sorted either way. @yourmotherisafi @TwitchSupport If it's not a phising email, definitely contact support, surely they can resolve it manually, quickly!But first check the sender email to make sure it's actually twitch, looks a bit sus to me for some reason! 😁Hopefully it will be sorted either way.

One user shared a snippet from the promotional video in which the Amazon-owned platform featured the Twitch streamer's username:

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

IO @IOBotGamer @yourmotherisafi @TwitchSupport More than likely someone had spammed reported you and twitchs bot had acted on it and banned you. I'd say you can appeal it tbh @yourmotherisafi @TwitchSupport More than likely someone had spammed reported you and twitchs bot had acted on it and banned you. I'd say you can appeal it tbh

Tresh - Treshtoons @Treshtoons @yourmotherisafi @TwitchSupport And instead of giving the option to change they just drop a full on indefinite ban? This is ridiculous.. @yourmotherisafi @TwitchSupport And instead of giving the option to change they just drop a full on indefinite ban? This is ridiculous..

Yourmotherisafish's indefinite suspension was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most pertinent comments from the streamer-focused forum were along these lines:

Reddit community discussing the Twitch streamer's indefinite ban (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Yourmotherisafish began livestreaming on Twitch in February 2018. Since then, they have played 216 games on their channel, including Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Final Fantasy IX, Judgment, Nier: Automata, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

