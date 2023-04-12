Twitch streamer calls out platform after being indefinitely banned for "harassment via username," fans react

On April 12, 2023, Twitch streamer Yourmotherisafish took to Twitter to call out the popular livestreaming platform after they received an indefinite ban for "harassment via username." According to the content creator, the suspension was issued live during their stream:
"There's no way. @TwitchSupport, I just got banned LIVE for my username, even though, you've used my clip with it before and it was fine?"
Marcus "djWHEAT," former Director of Creator Development at Twitch, shared his thoughts on the matter. He claimed that he would have "100% appealed" the decision:
Online community reacts to Twitch streamer Yourmotherisafish's indefinite ban
As previously stated, Yourmotherisafish was banned from the purple platform for "harassment via username." According to a screenshot of the email shared by the Twitch streamer, the platform explained:
"Reason: Harassment via username. Creating a username or display name to harass or abuse others. Examples of violative conduct include, but are not limited to - Targeting someone with abuse or inciting others to do so with your username. Having a username that s*xually solicits, bullies, or objectifies someone. Having a username that contains implicit threats of harm or unwanted behavior."
In regards to the duration of the suspension, Twitch remarked:
"Suspension length: Indefinite. Your suspension will not be automatically lifted. Access to our services may only be restored upon successful appeal."
Right now, when accessing Yourmotherisafish's Twitch channel, the following message comes up:
"Sorry. Unless you've got a time machine, that content is unavailable."
Over 90 community members weighed in on the content creator's situation, with prominent esports personality, Zach Bussey, writing:
"Hopefully Twitch can look at this... seems like a rather benign name that some machine-learning system has just accidentally caught."
Some Twitter users expressed skepticism as they claimed that the screenshot looked like a phishing email:
One user shared a snippet from the promotional video in which the Amazon-owned platform featured the Twitch streamer's username:
Here are some more reactions from Twitter:
Yourmotherisafish's indefinite suspension was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most pertinent comments from the streamer-focused forum were along these lines:
Yourmotherisafish began livestreaming on Twitch in February 2018. Since then, they have played 216 games on their channel, including Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Final Fantasy IX, Judgment, Nier: Automata, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.
