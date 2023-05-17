"Inconceivably dog s**t" - xQc bursts out laughing after seeing Netflix's Queen Cleopatra receive 1 star on IMDb

During a livestream on May 17, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" was watching trailers for new TV series and movies when fans urged him to check out the ratings for the contentious Netflix documentary, Queen Cleopatra. Upon seeing that the Jada Pinkett Smith-produced feature had only received one star on IMDb, the streamer burst out laughing and remarked:

"Holy s**t, dude! That is inconceivably dog s**t! Oh, my god! That's f**king garbage!"

"I have never seen that in my life" - xQc on Queen Cleopatra receiving the lowest possible rating on IMDb

Queen Cleopatra has become one of the most talked-about topics on the internet, as it has been shrouded in numerous controversies ever since it was announced. A petition to cancel the documentary went viral in April 2023. It claimed that the series was falsifying history.

The petition ended up receiving over 50,000 signatures. An excerpt from it reads:

"Afrocentrism is a pseudoscience that is pushing a group’s agenda to claim Egypt’s history and rob the actual Egyptians of it. By using false articles and zero evidence, they are still attempting to falsify history... Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt, in the Ptolemaic dynasty to Greek descent. She was NOT black. This is in no way against Black people, and is simply a wake-up call to preserve the history and the integrity of the Egyptians and the Greeks."

xQc checked out the situation surrounding the contentious Netflix series and was astounded to discover that it had received the lowest possible rating on IMDb. He exclaimed:

"Oh, no. Oh, nah. Yo, chat, guys! Guys, this is breaking news! This is an alert. Okay? Chat, I have to show this! One point zero! One point zero! I have never seen that in my life!"

Timestamp: 00:13:35

Fans react to the streamer's take

The former Overwatch pro's take on Queen Cleopatra's ratings received a lot of attention on YouTube, with over 225 community members commenting. One viewer agreed with the streamer, saying they had never seen a show with such a low rating:

The YouTube community weighing in on the streamer's clip about the controversial Netflix docu-series 1/3 (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Another fan claimed that the series was "rewriting history":

The YouTube community weighing in on the streamer's clip about the controversial Netflix docu-series 2/3 (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Here are some more relevant reactions:

The YouTube community weighing in on the streamer's clip about the controversial Netflix docu-series 3/3 (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Felix "xQc" is a Twitch streaming veteran, who has gone on to become the number one English-speaking content creator on the platform. He boasts 11,799,398 followers and has played GTA 5, Minecraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Among Us, and Elden Ring on his channel.

Poll : 0 votes