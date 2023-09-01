"I did that back-to-back": Adin Ross reveals that he relapsed and did l*an while he was sick with COVID-19

On his most recent stream, Adin Ross revealed to his loyal audience that after he got COVID-19 a couple of days ago, he had relapsed and taken l*an. The Kick streamer has been struggling with drug addiction and has openly talked about the dangers of l*an. In a bid to remain candid with his fans, he revealed that despite getting off the drug for months, he made a mistake and relapsed.

Adin Ross has been called out many times for taking l*an before, with Andrew Tate also noting it while talking to the streamer a few months ago. Fans were already aware that Adin had been diagnosed with COVID-19, with a majority wishing for a swift recovery for their favorite creator.

However, in the latest stream, he came clean about having relapsed and said that's why his face was looking more swollen than usual:

"I won't lie to you guys, when I was sick with COVID-19, I picked up a pint straight up, and I poured up. I should not have done that, I did that for back-to-back days, and um, that would explain the face chub, the swollenness of my face."

"People deal with things differently": Adin Ross explains how he relapsed and consumed l*an after getting COVID-19

Adin Ross talks about relapsing (image via X)

Adin Ross has been quite frank with his viewers about his addiction to the drug called l*an. The streamer has noted how the negative reaction from his follower base had an impact on him.

His COVID-19 diagnosis had gotten quite a lot of people worried about his health, and many were inquiring after his situation on stream today. The Kick streamer started by talking about how people are prone to making mistakes and that everyone has their own way of coping with things:

"I'm not trolling, I'm a man and as a man you make mistakes, you know what I am saying? And it sucks sometimes... Just like these comments, bro. It's just like insane, some of you guys just seriously just make fun of me. It's okay, you know, just sometimes people deal with things differently and I have a sick sense of humor, and I was doing so well..."

Adin Ross then revealed that he had relapsed and taken drugs. The streamer further clarified that he was on a good path and had been regularly going to the gym till he got sick recently:

"And I am not here to... nah, it's not a script, it's the truth. I am not here to lie. I was doing great at the gym, you guys could see that I was losing weight and sh*t..."

With the clip of Adin saying this going viral, naturally, many in the community reacted to it. Here are a couple of general reactions from viewers and fans from X, formerly Twitter:

Fans react to Adin's revelation (Image via X)

Adin Ross is known for being embroiled in a number of controversies and recently took shots at the Streamy Awards, accusing the organizers of being biased and pushing certain agendas. Read all about the Kick streamer's views about the latest awards ceremony here.