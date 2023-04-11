"Became a really, really bad person" - Adin Ross opens up about lean addiction and talks about backlash on internet

Popular streamer Adin Ross recently opened up about his addiction to "lean" on his YouTube channel. Ross first mentioned his addiction during a stream on Kick in April but has now provided more details in a new video. He explained that physical symptoms such as fever and constipation occurred when he was off the drug as a result of withdrawals.

While he was addicted to lean, he said that he wasn't himself and that the drug had a negative impact on his personality and behavior. He described himself:

"Became a really, really bad person"

What is "lean"? Adin Ross opens up about addiction to recreational drug

Lean, a popular recreational drug, is created by mixing prescription-strength cough syrup containing codeine and promethazine with soda and candy.

While it can produce pleasurable sensations of euphoria and relaxation, it is also a sedative that has harmful side effects. Long-term use can lead to addiction, respiratory depression, liver damage, and even death.

Speaking about his addiction, Adin said:

"I was addicted to that and I fell off my journey a little bit and I started doing things, arrogance coming out of me and I became a version of myself I wasn't familiar with and people around me weren't."

Speaking of health issues, he added:

"When I was off it, just fevers and sweats and became a really, really bad person and stomach problems, and constipations and all kinds of crazy stuff."

Adin Ross shared that individuals addicted to substances may underestimate their addiction and spiral into more usage without realizing it, leading to negative consequences.

Adin Ross said that he spoke with Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate about his addiction, and they advised him to "punish" himself by immediately going to the gym instead of delaying it.

He further added:

"I'm trying to sweat all this stuff out of my system, all these things trying to get out of me. Throwing out everything, junk food, back to a strict diet, back to my weight gains and back to spreading love."

Adin Ross urged individuals to overcome addiction and strive for a better life, referring to it as the devil's temptation.

Adin also plans to do an IRL gym stream on his Kick account. It remains to be seen when that will happen.

