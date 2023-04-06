Controversial Streamer Adin Ross recently revealed to his viewers that he was previously abusing a drug called Lean. During a stream on Kick, Ross shared with his audience the negative impact that Lean had on his life and strongly advised his viewers against using drugs.

Ross spoke about how the drug had affected him negatively and how he had to rely on a friend to help him overcome the addiction. While warning his viewers against drug abuse, Adin Ross said:

"I just noticed how addicting it is, and I was abusing that sh*t, like. That sh*t is not even cool, bro."

"I was doing Lean": Adin Ross gets trolled after opening up about taking drugs, says he won't wish addiction upon his haters

While Adin Ross has been getting into a lot of controversies recently, this incident is certainly unique, considering what the Kick streamer talked about. He shared that he got addicted to it after using it for five consecutive days:

"I haven't done it in a couple of days, but I was honestly doing Lean, bro, for like five days straight, bro."

He maintained a serious tone while talking about the issue and called out viewers who were making fun of the situation:

"To anyone laughing and sh*t, I swear to god, bro. Don't even f*cking try it. That stuff is super f*cked up bad. I swear to god!"

Viewers then asked him why he took the drugs in the first place, and Adin Ross responded that he had some negative influences, hinting that the company he had been keeping for the past couple of days was not good for him. He also claimed to be easily persuadable:

"Why? Because there was negative influence around me, bro. Usually like, I'm so easily persuaded by people around me, bro."

The Kick streamer explained that his security guard and friend Ant was the reason he stopped:

"But when Ant checked me... Ant, like, literally checked me right away, bro. And I said, 'I swear to god I am done' once Ant checked me. Because he f*cking said, 'You do that sh*t, I'm gonna...' Like brother, he just gave me a talk, bro. That's all I needed."

Adin Ross talked about how the drug affected him despite only having done it for a few days:

"Like I said, Ant checked me quick, and I got off that sh*t. But I noticed that like, it was affecting me and sh*t. And I love you guys, man, but that sh*t is like super, super duper f*cking horrible for you in all types of ways..."

Adin Ross tweets about the drug incident

While the streamer went into much more detail about how he dealt with the addiction, some of his viewers were not happy with the talking points, and Adin apparently got quite frustrated with people making light of the issue.

In a now-deleted tweet from his alternate account @AR15thed3mon, Adin called out those who were joking about the topic and expressed his hope that no one, not even his "biggest haters," would have to go through addiction.

